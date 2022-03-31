How to find the Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is full of collectibles and secrets for players to discover as they journey through the Bunkers and Badasses campaign.

One of these cool secrets is the Ancient Obelisks, with a total of 11 of these structures that can be found in the game. Each time one of them is activated, it provides a permanent 10% boost to the character's Constitution attribute.

Once a player finds an Ancient Obelisk, they can activate it and prepare for battle. Players will have to face a swarm of enemies and a massive boss fight whenever they do so. The article below will provide the locations for each of these structures.

Where to find every Ancient Obelisk in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Players should always try to find all Ancient Obelisks (Image via Gearbox Software)

There are three Ancient Obelisks that can be found throughout the main storyline. They will not be covered in this article as they are obvious and don't need to be searched out like the remaining eight.

Here is where each hidden Ancient Obelisks that can't be found by progressing through Tiny Tina's Wonderland's main story are located:

Queen's Gate : After the ocean is drained, head to Queen's Gate and Kindness Landing. Walk along the shore and then drop down from the second to last pier to find it.

: After the ocean is drained, head to Queen's Gate and Kindness Landing. Walk along the shore and then drop down from the second to last pier to find it. Weepwild Dankness : Go to the northern portion of this region and find it to the east of the Corrupted Heart and west of the Busted-Ass Ruins.

: Go to the northern portion of this region and find it to the east of the Corrupted Heart and west of the Busted-Ass Ruins. Mount Craw : This Ancient Obelisk is at the very tip of the region's western peninsula.

: This Ancient Obelisk is at the very tip of the region's western peninsula. Wargtooth Shallows : Find this Obelisk in a small alcove on the northeast shore of the region.

: Find this Obelisk in a small alcove on the northeast shore of the region. Tangledrift : Head to the north of the map in Tangledrift and find the Ancient Obelisk near the center of the circular landing.

: Head to the north of the map in Tangledrift and find the Ancient Obelisk near the center of the circular landing. Drowned Abyss : From the main entrance to this area, go to the very central location. Take a sharp left there and the Ancient Obelisk will be visible on the far side.

: From the main entrance to this area, go to the very central location. Take a sharp left there and the Ancient Obelisk will be visible on the far side. Crackmast Cove : This Ancient Obelisk in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can be found as soon as players enter Crackmast Cove, behind a waterfall on the left.

: This Ancient Obelisk in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can be found as soon as players enter Crackmast Cove, behind a waterfall on the left. Karnock's Wall: After shooting the quartz to cross the cavern, head directly left to find the Obelisk.

Fortunately, the majority of these Tiny Tina's Wonderlands locations are not hard to come by. Furthermore, the Ancient Obelisks are rather large and easy to spot. It just requires a bit of a trek off the beaten path in order to find them.

Doing so is vital for raising a character's Constitution. As players may be aware, Constitution is an attribute that increases maximum HP and Ward, allowing players to increase their overall survivability in the game.

Edited by Atul S