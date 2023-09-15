How to find the Apollo moon landing site in Starfield?

Starfield, for many players, is all about space exploration. While exploration might hold plenty of connotations for each player, they are bound to come across a lot of astonishing locations while traveling through the vast expanses of the cosmos in Starfield. In this article, we will explore one such event that has taken the Starfield community by storm in the past couple of days.

Everything you need to know about the Apollo moon landing site in Starfield

Spacecraft at the Apollo moon landing site in the game (Image via Bethesda)

It is customary for Bethesda to secretly slip in Easter Eggs in all its games, and Starfield is no exception. Whether it is a subtle Star Wars reference (Blue Harvest posters) or special exploration sites on planets and their moons, you are bound to have your mind blown upon experiencing them firsthand.

If you are familiar with the Apollo moon landing site in Starfield, it is indeed true. It is not a rumor, as many have found the moon landing site on a satellite named Luna in the Sol star system. Players can visit this iconic site and satisfy their curiosity.

You will have to check the Lodge on Jemison for a book called Sir Livingstone's Second Journal. This journal has crucial information that will help you learn more about the Moon landing. You should be able to acquire it from one of the neighboring rooms in the Lodge.

Once you read the journal from your inventory, the game will provide a new quest called Visit the Apollo Landmark on Luna. You will have to come out of Alpha Centauri and go to the Sol star system. Here, you will have to set a path to Luna, Earth’s satellite, and select the Apollo landing site as your destination.

The American flag at the moon landing site (Image via Bethesda)

Upon arriving at the Apollo landing site, you will find the American flag hoisted there. Besides a variety of debris littered over the location, you will come across an Apollo Snow Globe that can be stolen. Players may choose to avoid this action, but it would be best to keep it as a memento in one of their homes instead of selling it. There are myriad ways of earning credits in Starfield.

How to find the Apollo moon landing site in Starfield without Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal?

The Apollo Globe mentioned above (Image via Bethesda)

It's unclear if you can find the landing site without the quest you get from reading the journal. Furthermore, you may struggle to acquire Sir Livingstone’s Second Journal.

In that case, you can add it to your inventory using console commands. It is important to note that this will turn off the achievements feature in this title, and your save file will be marked as modded. However, you can use a mod to bypass this.

That being said, if you do not care about achievements or feel comfortable using mods, press the tilde key (~) on your keyboard and enter the following command:

player.additem 00026EAF

Then press the Enter key to add the journal to your inventory. You can then read it and activate the quest to visit the Apollo moon landing.