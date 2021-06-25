How to find Ashen Keys in Sea of Thieves

Ashen Keys give players access to Ashen Chests in Sea of Thieves that hold valuable treasures in each one that is opened. Players don't have to use the keys for the chest and can sell them instead, but the chests hold the most value.

It may seem backward, but Ashen Chests tend to be easier to find than the Keys themselves. Like the keys, they can be given away or sold, but the only way to open up the valuable treasure is with an Ashen Key. Doing tasks like attacking Skeleton Fort Vaults, taking down Ashen Guardians, or fighting a Kraken can lead to an Ashen Chest.

Though the Ashen Keys are a bit harder to find, that doesn't mean it's impossible, and there are a handful of ways to obtain one in the world of Sea of Thieves.

Different ways to obtain an Ashen Key in Sea of Thieves

Fishing

Fishing in Sea of Thieves is one of the easiest ways to get an Ashen Key, but there is also a ton of luck involved. Players simply need to take any bait they have off their fishing rod and cast their line. There's no telling how long it will take, but players can pull in Treacherous Plunder. Most of the time, players will reel in junk, but Ashen Keys are part of the potential loot pool.

Skeleton Fleets

As a world event, this method will be harder, but there's also more of a guarantee. Players can head to the ship cloud in the sky to start the event. There are three waves, and once the first two are complete, players will be able to take on the Skeleton Fleet boss. Defeat the Skeleton Fleet Captain, and players will be rewarded with two Ashen Keys and two Ashen Chests.

Ashen Key Masters

Ashen Key Masters can be found randomly on islands. And upon defeat, they will drop notes that lead to the location of an Ashen Key. Their original quests were time-limited, but the note quests are permanent parts of Sea of Thieves.

Ashen Key Stash Voyage

This method is guaranteed but expensive. Players will need 99 Bilge Rat Doubloons to acquire the Ashen Key Stash Voyage from the Bilge Rats. It's a simple quest that leads to a key but is very expensive and out of reach for many.

Mercenary Voyages

When completing other voyages for the Bilge Rats, digging up chests and completing the voyages have a chance of spawning a Skeleton Order's Treasure Map upon the defeat of a mini-boss. They are dictated by chance but will reward an Ashen Key.

