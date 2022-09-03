How to find the bad guys hiding in Vimara Village in Genshin Impact?

The Aranyaka quest officially carries the longest series of objectives in Genshin Impact history. Moreover, not all tasks are given quest navigation, leading players to become clueless about the proceedings.

In Chapter 1 "Woodland Encounter," the last mission given to Travelers is to find the bad guy hiding in Vimara Village. While it may seem easy, those who skipped all dialogs and storylines might need some help.

This article will lead players to the correct person in Vimara Village and help complete the entire Woodland Encounter Chapter in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to finding the bad guy and completing Woodland Encounter Chapter

The last task for Woodland Encounter Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can only start this task after saving Rana in the Dream Nursery Chapter. In Woodland Encounter, they don't have to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 to engage in Chapter 1 as they are all independent of each other.

However, they do need to achieve the ending for Chapter 2 "Dream Nursery," which is definitely the longest quest in the Aranyaka series. Travelers can check whether they have completed the chapter or not with a green checkmark on the number in the Aranayka gadget.

Talk to Alphonso to start the task (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can teleport to Vimara Village and head south until they reach Alphonso in front of his house. There will be multiple choices when talking to him, and here are the correct answers:

Sudabeh Kavus

However, keep in mind that despite choosing the wrong answer, the storyline won't change and gamers will still reach the same end of the conversation, where they will ask Paimon to step away so Travelers can talk to Alphonso in private.

Two options that will lead to different actions (Image via HoYoverse)

During the interrogation at another location, players will have two options in dealing with the bad guy. The first one is where Travelers can drive Alphonso away from the village, before going to another location to complete the chapter.

The second option involves Genshin Impact players needing to battle Alphonso in a short fight. After winning the battle, they will automatically complete the Woodland Encounter Chapter and see a green checkmark on the Aranyaka gadget.

Investigate the shiny item to complete the chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

If players choose the first option and let Alphonso go, they need to teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Old Vanarana and head east until they see an item on the ground surrounded by Rifthound Whelps. Investigate the item to reveal a note and complete the Woodland Encounter Chapter.

Green checkmark can be seen in the Woodland Encounter Chapter (Image via HoYoverse)

As seen in the image above, players will complete the Woodland Encounter Chapter either by battling Alphonso or letting him leave the village. Proceedings will end after they check the note in the Old Vanarana.

The Aranyaka gadget in Genshin Impact may seem like an endless quest where players need a lot of time to complete every chapter. However, the series of tasks is worth the rewards, as each one offers a plethora of treasure chests and Primogems.

