How to find Boatswain Ambrose in New World

New World players are having trouble locating the pirate leader known as Boatswain Ambrose. In order to complete the "One Threat at a Time" quest, players must track down and eliminate this nefarious pirate.

This article serves as a guide for New World players who have undertaken this endeavor.

New World: Boatswain Ambrose's hideout is located in Nyhart's Anchorage

The first thing New World players need to do is head toward Nyhart's Anchorage, as that's where Boatswain Ambrose is seeking cover. After arriving at the location, they will need to head down below the docks.

Here, they will find the entrance to the pirate leader's lair. Of course, one must be careful to keep an eye out for other enemies as they traverse through Boatswain Ambrose's tunnel.

After a player fights through the opposition, they'll eventually come across Boatswain Ambrose. Now, New World gamers can take on the boss and defeat him in battle to complete a portion of the "One Threat at a Time" quest.

However, they should be wary of getting too close when engaging Ambrose, as the pirate leader's weapon of choice is a boat anchor. The anchor can inflict a lot of damage if one gets too close, so the best approach in this fight is to harness the advantage of ranged attacks.

Fortunately for New World gamers, Boatswain has no real ranged attacks of his own. Regardless, it's never a bad idea to bring along a friend to help ensure everything goes according to plan.

After a player has defeated Boatswain and his crew, they'll just need to travel back to the first light settlement and talk to Sylvia Oaks. Completing the "One Threat at a Time" quest will garner players the Adventurer's Ice Gauntlet, 20 Azoth, 1000 XP, and 82.25 gold.

