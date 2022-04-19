How to find Brick in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands users have many familiar faces they will encounter during the campaign. One of these familiar faces is none other than Brick.

Brick was one of the original Vault Hunters in the Borderlands series and appeared throughout it as an angry punch-happy character who fans of the series have come to love.

Finding Brick in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Gamers of the Borderlands series may have been wondering when they will be able to catch up with a character such as Brick during the campaign. The good news is that they can run into him pretty early on in the campaign, along with some other recognizable characters, such as Mr. Torgue.

In fact, it is during the Mr. Torgue quest that players will reach this punch-loving hero.

When users of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will see Brick

They will need to make their way through the beginning sections of the campaign, which should go relatively smoothly by following the map markers. This should lead gamers to the part where they need to collect the Sword of Souls and return it to Brighthoof.

Upon doing this, they will find out that their quest is not so simple, and they will need to find a bard to bless their ship to cross the sea.

Entering the Weepwild Dankness

Players will make their way into the Weepwild Dankness, with many jokes added by Tina about how dank everything is. During their foray into this area, they will come across the bard in question, Mr. Torgue, as they complete the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance questline.

Users simply need to follow the quest to use the bard's power of music to make their way to the Banshee at the end of the area.

Fighting the Banshee

Gamers who make it to the end of the area will need to face the Banshee. This boss fight can be a bit difficult, but they should avoid the flying skulls and the mist and use a strong weapon to hit the Banshee.

If they get downed, users should shoot one of the floating skulls to get themselves back up. Once the Banshee is defeated, they will be able to free the Fairy Punchfather.

Fairy Punchfather in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Of course, when players see the Fairy Punchfather, there is no doubt about who it is: Brick. They will be able to see the beloved character, complete with a set of fairy wings, upon completing the quest.

Brick also has an entire questline called Walk the Stalk that users can complete if they wish to partake in it. Spoiler — this side quest is enjoyable and definitely worth the experience.

