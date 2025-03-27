How to find Captain Grant Sims's stolen radio part in Atomfall

Captain Grant Sims is an important figure in Atomfall, who will ask you to retrieve a stolen radio part taken by the druids. Although he is part of a main mission, you can complete the game without interacting with him. This is because Atomfall offers six different endings, all centered around escaping the quarantine zone, requiring you to engage with various characters to find a way out.

Grant Sims is one of six people who can help you escape — if you assist him. However, before doing so, he will first ask you to bring back the stolen radio part, after which he will provide an escape plan. We won’t reveal too much to avoid spoilers.

Here's a detailed guide on where to find Grant Sims’s stolen radio part and how to retrieve it in Atomfall.

Where to find Captain Grant Sims's stolen radio part in Atomfall

Locate Captain Grant Sims

First, find Captain Grant Sims and speak with him. Head to Wyndham Village, the second region you visit after Slatten Dale, allowing you to interact with him early in the game.

Go to the Village Green at map coordinates 33.9 E, 80.3 N, where Sims will give a speech. Wait for him to finish and then approach him. He will ask you to follow him to City Hall, located nearby. Either follow him immediately or return later.

Interact with Capt. Sims (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

When speaking with Sims, adopt a curious and helpful approach rather than an aggressive one. He will initially ask for your help investigating unusual activity in the village and provide a lead. The best course of action is to visit St. Katherine’s Church near Village Hall, where you will discover a murder.

Instead of solving the case, report back to Sims. He will then ask you to retrieve information from Dr. Garrow, a key character who can also help you escape the quarantine zone.

Retrieve Information from Dr. Garrow (Early interaction)

If you’re early in the game and have interacted with Sims, head to Skethermoor Prison and extract information from Dr. Garrow. She will mention a device called the Signal Redirector, a mandatory item for progressing. So collect this item.

Return to Sims and brief him on your findings. He will then task you with retrieving the stolen radio part from the druids, promising to discuss an escape plan afterward.

Also read: Atomfall Captain Grant Sims mission walkthrough

If you've already freed Dr. Garrow and then interacted with Captain Sims, he will warn you that she is dangerous and advise you to kill her if you encounter her. After that, he will assign you the task of retrieving the stolen radio part.

The Speaking Cave location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Head to Casterfell Woods

Travel to Casterfell Woods via the entrance on the northwestern edge of Wyndham Village at map coordinates 29.6E, 83.6N.

Find the Speaking Cave

Once inside Casterfell Woods, head west to The Speaking Cave at map coordinates 23.0E, 85.4N. You will find a door below a hill.

Also read: How to get Dr Holder's Sample One in Atomfall

Retrieve the stolen radio part

Inside the cave, be cautious of druids who will attack on sight. Most are melee fighters, but some use bows. Take them out as you proceed.

The stolen radio part in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The cave splits into two paths, but both lead to the same area. At the end, you’ll find a large tree-branch statue adorned with hanging skulls. To its side, there is an elevated path leading to a door. Enter the door to find an offering area.

Below this offering place, you will find the Protocol Radio Part, the stolen item. Take it and return to Captain Sims.

Also read: Atomfall Wyndham Village Entrance mission walkthrough (Interchange chapter)

That covers everything there is to know regarding the location of Captain Sims's stolen radio part in Atomfall.

