How to find and catch Bagon in Pokemon GO

Bagon is an adorable Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO. However, despite its looks, this Pokemon can hold its own against Fire, Electric, and Grass-type Pokemon.

To top it off, Bagon evolves into one of the strongest Dragon-type Pokemon available in-game, Salamence.

Where to find Bagon in Pokemon GO

As part of the Hoenn Collection Challenge, trainers have been tasked with capturing Bagon, a Pokemon from the Hoenn region. Thanks to this challenge, it spawns in the wild more frequently, but Bagon remains a rare spawn in Pokemon GO despite this increase.

To make things easier, trainers can use an incense to attract more Pokemon around them. The incense works for 30 minutes and increases the spawn rate of Pokemon around the trainer. Using it will improve the chances of trainers getting their hands on a Bagon.

This Pokemon, along with the others in the Hoenn region, can now be found in 5km eggs. So, trainers stand a chance of hatching them from these eggs in Pokemon GO only during the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

Bagon can also be found in one-star raids during the Hoenn Collection Challenge. The best part is that trainers can easily take on these one-star raids by themselves.

Those who want to have a nice, sturdy Dragon-type Pokemon on their team in Pokemon GO should go ahead with catching a Bagon during this challenge.

Feeding Bagon 25 candies will evolve it into a Shelgon, and feeding this Pokemon another 100 candies transforms it into the Salamence. It is a strong Dragon Pokemon to have on any team in Pokemon GO because it's good against Fire, Grass, Electric, and a few other types of Pokemon.

So, if trainers really want to get that Salamence on their team, Bagon is the way to do it.