How to find the Cattle Prod in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 featured a famously rough launch, but over the past four years, the game has seen countless updates and improvements. Hardcore fans and newcomers who joined late have gotten the chance to enjoy a ton of what early adopters missed.

The many updates have added new armor, cosmetics, gameplay experiences, and weapons. The biggest update was the 2020 Wastelanders expansion, which finally added human NPCs to the game. But, other people weren't the only addition to Bethesda's online wasteland. This also added a great new melee weapon to the game's meta.

Earning a cattleprod in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 players have a lot of weapons to choose from, but a new option is always appreciated. The Wastelanders update introduced a cattleprod, which is a tool to herd livestock that's been repurposed as a vicious killing tool.

The plans for the cattleprod can be bought for 250 gold bullion from Samuel. Players can find Sam in the Foundation to buy the plans from him. Though it's an easy purchase, there are a few big steps they will have to take first.

The cattleprod can be bought in exchange for gold bullion, but only after completing the game's main quests. Players will have to beat the Wastelanders expansion in order for the cattleprod's plans to appear in the shops.

Furthermore, they have to complete nine main quests before they can buy the cattleprod plans. This could take quite a while, but it's part of the main story, and most players will want to do it either way.

After completing the Wastelanders update storyline, players will still have one hurdle to clear. Samuel will only sell the plans if their reputation with the Settlers is at least cautious. Players who've made enemies of the Settler faction won't be able to make this purchase without mending fences.

With those two barriers cleared, players will be free to purchase the cattleprod plans. From there, they just have to craft it from a weapons workbench.

How good is the cattleprod in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 players have their favorite loadouts for wandering the wasteland, but the stats could pick new favorites for them. The cattleprod is similar to the electrified baton weapon, but with a healthy damage increase that makes it potentially lethal.

The cattleprod deals a maximum of 54 physical damage and 20 energy damage, plus an additional 5% with every level of strength. Players who don't gravitate towards melee weapons will still enjoy the cattleprod, which is extremely useful as a close-range tool.

The cattleprod is one of the strongest melee weapons in the game, and its legendary mods make it even better. It doesn't sacrifice speed for damage either. Players looking to deal a lot of damage in quick fashion have a new best friend in the form of this electrical weapon.

Fallout 76 players can enjoy the cattleprod as soon as they have beaten the Wastelanders update. They will get to shock their foes with one quick purchase.

