How to find Club de Ópalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 features a ton of scenic locales, from the elegant metropolises to ancient landmarks. The game encourages exploration and sightseeing, and players have a lot to gain from traversing every corner of the giant map.

Club de Opalo de Fuego is a beautiful destination that fits into a few big events in the game. There are a couple of key races that require players to make it to Club de Opalo de Fuego. This area is also important for a variety of sightseeing events and challenges, making it crucial for players to find it.

Finding Club de Opalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5

Club de Opalo de Fuego is a lovely oceanfront area that allows players to drive down the white sands of the beach. The landmark can be found in the southwest corner of the map, immediately north of the massive hotel near the sea.

The landmark is surrounded by XP boards, one in each cardinal direction. Players will find a cluster of other icons on the map immediately to the east of the Club de Opalo de Fuego. The Costera Cross Country Circuit, Emerald Circuit, and Antonia race are all close by. Players can head west from any of those points to reach the landmark.

The closest fast travel point to the Club de Opalo de Fuego is located just south of De Otro Mundo. The quickest route to the landmark is the southwest path from that fast-travel point, and players need to head south once they see the ocean.

Why head to Club de Opalo de Fuego in Forza Horizon 5?

Exploration is often its own reward in Forza Horizon 5, but there are almost always some other benefits to finding new locations. There is XP to be found, photos to be taken, and interesting races to participate in.

Like any beautiful locale in the game, players will eventually be asked to take some choice photographs of Club de Opalo de Fuego. The photo challenges update weekly, so it is just a matter of time before the oceanfront view is the focus again.

The biggest reason why most players want to find Club de Opalo de Fuego is for the Sunday Trip Accolade. This optional challenge requires players to travel across the island from Guanajuato to Club de Opalo de Fuego in under three minutes. This extreme distance will require a fast car and some serious driving skills.

Forza Horizon 5 is packed with beautiful environments to explore and plenty of activities to complete at various locations. Club de Opalo de Fuego is a lovely beach and reaching it is half of the challenge for the Sunday Trip accolade.

Edited by Mayank Shete