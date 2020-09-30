How to find the COD: Modern Warfare Godzilla Teddy Easter Egg 

Call of Duty has been having some fun lately. Halloween is just around the corner, and the new Battle Pass has brought some great features for the haunting of Verdansk. It is nice to see COD providing some entertainment outside of just looting and shooting.

On top of some new features, plenty of Easter eggs have made their way to COD: Warzone and COD: Modern Wafare. With Black Ops Cold War on its way, the two games are linking in ways never seen before within the COD franchise. That includes the famed teddy bear that appear in the Zombies mode.

How to find the Godzilla Teddy Bear in COD: Modern Warfare

(Image Credit: Activision)

This new Easter egg has been added with the update to COD: MW Season 6. A new gunfight map has also been added by the name of Station. This is where the giant teddy bear appears. This straight forward Easter doesn't take too much time to activate, and is a fun side task while in a game of COD.

This can be done in a private match too. Depending on where you spawn in, either to the left or right is a large yellow building. On the yellow building that is connected to the platform, there are several different stone objects, or decorations. COD players are able to shoot and destroy these stone objects.

It takes a lot of ammo, but once destroyed, five of them will reveal a hidden number. The sixth one will reveal a keypad. The numbers will reveal the code to enter into the keypad. The code reads left to right on the building, so be sure to check the proper order. Players will have to have precision aim to shoot the numbers into the keypad.

Once that happens, a giant Godzilla sized teddy bear will fall out of the sky behind you outside the boundary of the map. Shortly after, a squadron of fighter pilots will zoom in and begin to attack. Nothing else really comes from it, and this is just a fun Easter egg showing off COD's liking for stuffed animals.