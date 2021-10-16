How to find the code in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

When running around Area 51, trying to survive the onslaught of horror, finding secrets is probably the last thing on your list in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51. But if players can manage to do both, they might come across The Code; not a code or one code, but The Code.

It is a secret code players can find that is very fitting for the location and can award a badge. Finding The Code, however, is difficult, but it can be done. You just have to know where to look, so here’s how players can find the code in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51.

Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51: How to find 'The Code'

Use the 5-digit code to unlock a secret killer (Image via Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 Wiki)

The difficult part about finding The Code is its location, as in it does not have one set location, but several. It changes from server to server. To make matters worse, it isn’t the same code either, so players can’t find The Code in one and use it in another (if it happens to change).

If you want to find The Code, look in any of these places:

Slenderman's Cage

Cafeteria

Generator Room

Large Corridor

Sewer

Alternate Entrance 1

Kitchen

Alternate Entrance 2

Truck

Office Building

Leaderboard

Mineshaft

Meeting Room

Cargo Area

Cubical Loop

The Hatch

Soda Fountain

Computer Lab

Teleporter Room

Restroom

Once you have the code in hand, the obvious next step is to use it. You can release the alien by heading to the aptly named Alien Chamber or Alien Lab. Punch in the 5-digit code, and the alien will come out. It is an enemy, so it will be hostile.

What is Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51?

Also Read

Kill or survive; it's your choice (Image via Roblox)

If fast cars and RPGs aren’t your thing, maybe Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 is. It is all about horror, giving players the task of surviving in Area 51 as they are being pursued by various scary creatures and things that go bump in the night.

Edited by R. Elahi