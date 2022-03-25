How to find the Daruma Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is here and gamers seem thrilled to explore the horrific spellcasting action. Throughout this game of battling ghosts with magic, there are a few spirits who will demand a different type of interaction.

The game features Nekomata, who are cat spirits that live on little shrines and offer trades. These feline creatures offer cash and other prizes in exchange for the items that they seek.

Finding the Daruma Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Daruma is the first Relic that will be requested by the Handicraft Nekomata, who loves hand-painted trinkets. Luckily, players will be able to find this item as part of the story if they actively look for it.

Early in the story, Akito will find his way to Apartment 504, the small home that KK has turned into a safe house. This area is where he will find his bow and arm up to face the Visitors.

It's located in the Akisawa Shrine area, but players will be led there within the narrative. Once there, they need to find the world map pinned on the apartment wall. Right in that area, players can find the Daruma, hidden in plain sight.

What can players do with the Daruma?

Ghostwire: Tokyo's scavenger hunts are all on the behalf of the Nekomata, so players must hand their treasures to them to get rewards. The Handicraft Nekomata has ten other items that it wants, with different rewards at each level.

The Daruma Relic carries the lowest reward in Meiko, the game's currency, at only 2,800. This is reasonable, given that it's so easily found. The Daruma is almost like a tutorial for the process of finding other relics.

Though the payout is relatively low, there are other rewards for acquiring all of the relics on Nekomata's list. To acquire three relics, players are granted three Katashiro.

Katashiro dolls are very important in the game. They allow players to capture spirits and release them at phone booths. It's crucial for players to have a couple of them in the inventory at all times.

After handing in six, nine, and eleven of the Relics to the Handicraft Nekomata, players are rewarded with a full skin. Six earn a hat, nine earn a jersey, and the final two earn the matching pants. Through this scavenger hunt, players can earn a full skin for Akito.

Ghostwire: Tokyo offers a ton of strange and interesting items throughout the city. Finding those items is a huge part of this new horror action game.

