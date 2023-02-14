How to find Diricawls and obtain Diricawl feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

While taming Magical Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy can be a fun pastime, one of such creatures' best uses is harvesting some of their materials, like fur and feathers, to upgrade gear.

The RPG has an exhaustive list of Magical Beasts, with many fairly easy to locate and capture on the map.

However, some players seem to have trouble getting their hands on Diricawls to acquire their feathers. These beasts can be found near their Dens all across the open world, so you will need to spend time exploring the map before coming across these areas.

Diricawls are also elusive and will try to escape when they see you approaching them. Hence, this guide will go over the steps to locate and tame Diricalws in Hogwarts legacy and how you can use Vivarium to obtain their feathers.

Finding and catching Diricawls in Hogwarts Legacy

As mentioned, Diricawls can be found in their Dens, which are not easy to come across and require some exploration.

However, below is a list of some areas where the Magical Beasts spawn in Hogwarts Legacy:

Towards the southwest of Poidsear Coast. You can use the Floo Flame to the South Poidsear Coast to make it faster

Towards the southwestern coast of Marunweem Lake. There will be a discoverable Floo Flame there for you to fast travel to.

Towards the northwest of the Keenbridge region. You can find Keenbridge in the Hogwarts Valley region.

Once you have spotted a Diricawl, it's important to use the Disillusionment spell to mask your presence as you approach them. When the beast is close enough, you can catch it unaware by using the Levioso, Glacius, or Arresto Momentum spell to immobilize it for a certain duration.

This will allow you time to bring out the Nab-Sack to capture and tame the creature. However, to obtain the Nab-Sack, you will need to complete the The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and The Loom quest, as the item is one of the rewards that come with completing it.

Obtaining Diricawl Feathers in Hogwarts Legacy

Upon catching and taming the Diricawl in Hogwarts legacy, make your way to the Vivarium in the Room of Requirements. This is the sanctuary for all your caught Magical Beasts, and you will be able to let the Diricawl out here.

Once the beast becomes a part of the Vivarium, you can pet it with a brush and feed it with the beast feeder. Thereafter, you will be able to harvest its feathers, allowing you to have a steady supply of this resource.

To obtain the beast Fedder, make your way to the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade, where you can purchase Blueprints for 1,200 Galleons. Upon acquiring it, you must conjure it in the Vivarium to feed all tamed beasts. However, maintain a generous amount of Moonstones, as you will need to invest x8 amount to set up the feeder.

Alternatively, you can purchase Diricawl feathers from Indira Wolff, located in the Pitt-Upon-Ford region. However, it will cost you a fairly pricey 250 Galleons per feather, which might deter some players from purchasing it.

