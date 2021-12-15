How to find the famine skull in Halo Infinite

As one of the twelve skulls in the game, the Famine Skull is one more collectible that Halo Infinite completionists will need to find. For those that don't want every collectible but a new challenge instead, the Famine Skull is still another great item to look for in the Zeta Halo Ring.

Most of the skulls in Halo Infinite modify the campaign so that some aspects become more difficult. In the case of the Famine Skull, any weapons that players pick up will only contain half of the ammo that they would by default. Before players can start making their ammo supply frustrating, though, they will need to find the Famine Skull itself on the Halo Infinite map.

Where to find the Famine Skull in the Halo Infinite Campaign

Unlike some of the earlier skulls such as the Fog Skull, players will not be able to obtain the Famine Skull right out of the gate. Instead, some progress will have to be made in a few different ways. More of the map needs to be unlocked, players need to reach a certain point in the story, and they will need access to a flying vehicle of some sort.

Pelican Down is the specific mission that players need to go through before they can go after the Famine Skull in Halo Infinite. After Pelican Down, players can begin The Sequence mission during the campaign. Some skulls can be found in mission areas, but that's not the case for the Famine Skull. However, starting The Sequence will bring players right where they need to be for the skull.

With players on the correct part of the map, they can look all the way to the eastern edge towards an island that looks split from the rest of the map. It's there that players will find the Famine Skull, but they will need a vehicle.

Using a flying vehicle to get the Famine Skull in Halo Infinite

To get to the eastern island in Halo Infinite, players will need a flying vehicle such as a Banshee or a Wasp. The simplest way to get a vehicle is to go to any FOB in the area and summon a Wasp. But that implies that players have a high enough level to do so.

If a Wasp is out of the question, then players can find Banshees flying around the area. Simply grapple shot one of the Banshees and it's free to use for flying to the island. Once there, the Famine Skull will stick out like a sore thumb and can be claimed for more challenges in Halo Infinite.

