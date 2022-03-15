How to find Fenrir’s Incisor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Ubisoft’s most ambitious expansion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, will include some of the most powerful Norse gods; they will play an intrinsic role in making the storyline and gameplay more compelling. The new DLC expansion also features some of the most powerful and historically significant weapons.

One such weapon in Dawn of Ragnarok is the Fenrir’s Incisor that players can acquire. It is a mythical dagger that has been carved from the teeth of a wolf prophezied to kill Odin, known as Fenrir. One of the main perks of Fenrir’s incisor is that it consumes much less stamina compared to other daggers in the game.

Where is Fenrir’s Incisor located in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Weapons with such historical significance and greatness are not that easy to find in the game. Players need to grind through the map and use mythical powers to get their hands on Fenrir's Incisor.

Fenrir's Incisor in Assassin's Creed: Dawn of Ragnarok (Image via PlayStation Blog)

Before searching for Fenrir’s Incisor, the players will have to acquire the Power of Jotunheim, so that they have the ability to teleport to any of the pre-set markers —known as the World Knots — using their bows and arrows. Dawn of Ragnarok players will need to progress to the main quest line, where they will find a dwarven bracelet called the Hugr-Rip. They can then absorb and collect the power by killing Jotnar enemies.

Players will be able to find the mythical dagger in Gimsteinhus, a deserted swamp village located in the Vangrinn region. There are plenty of markers that they have to pay attention to while steadily approaching the spot. After reaching the Vangrinn region, players will follow these steps:

Move to the southwestern corner of the Vangrinn region, where they will find Gimsteinhus and be able to see a small village in the middle of a swamp.

Fenrir’s mythical dagger is situated in the largest building of this village but all the entry points are inaccessible. At this point, they have to use the Power of Jotunheim in order to teleport inside the building.

To get inside the building, players should look for a World Knot marker in one of the trees and teleport them on the branches. They have to scan the entire building and look for a hole on the second floor, where they will be able to see another World knot marker inside the building that will help them to get inside.

After getting inside, players need to access the first floor by destroying the floorboard of the second floor. On the first floor, they will notice that one of the walls is built with thin ice, and is breakable.

Players need to break the wall of ice to find the chest that contains Fenrir's Incisor.

Fenrir’s Incisor is perfect for launching combo attacks as the dagger offers players a fair amount of mobility to attack faster and cause a considerable amount of damage to their enemies. It also consumes 20% less stamina than any other daggers featured in the game. Undoubtedly, Fenrir’s mythical dagger is one of the best weapons featured in Dawn of Ragnarok.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee