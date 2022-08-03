How to find Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the newest JRPG for the Nintendo Switch and it elevates many of the old standbys of the genre. With its unique combat system and open-world exploration, fans will feel right at home in the new world of Aionios.

One of the most common activities players should expect to take on is hunting for supplies throughout the world. Building gear and improving players' loadout is key to becoming stronger as the game goes on. When the player seeks to build new gems, they'll find that most of them require unique items to build.

Finding Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will encounter tons of strange enemies and gather unique drops from their bodies. One such item is the Fleshy Blant Petal, which takes part in a few recipes for various items.

Fleshy Blant Petals are only dropped by a single enemy who appears only in a couple of key places. That enemy is the Zinnia Blant, a towering flower monster who can be a bit of a challenge.

The only way to get the Fleshy Blant Petals is to hunt down and slay several Zinnia Blants. The chance of them dropping the petals is low, but they are the only source.

Zinnia Blants are in the Aetia Region, northeast of Colony Gamma. Players can find several of them in a large pond in the area. Kill as many of these giant plants as possible to line the inventory with these petals.

Using Fleshy Blant Petals in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players will find it easy, but time-consuming to acquire the necessary petals. Once they have plenty of them, however, what should they do with all their new crafting materials?

The four main gems require a few Fleshy Blant Petals to create. These gems are helpful for a variety of builds and are necessary to complete the collection.

The first one that requires some petals is the Brimming Spirit II gem. This item boosts the aggro generated with every art by 22%. It requires a petal, along with a gemstone, a Supersonic Vang Organ, an Anarchy Orchid, and an Ether Cylinder. It also requires 4 Gold Nopon Coins.

The Lifesaving Expertise VII gem boosts ally revival by 35%. It requires three Fleshy Blant Petals, along with an Ultra Pure Gemstone, two Droid Tubes, two Merigna Amulets, three Variable Centuris Claws, a Death Mushroom, and two Ether Cylinders.

The Ironclad II gem increases one's maximum HP by 250. It requires a Gemstone, a Fleshy Blant Petal, a Well-Aged Camill Juice, a Kaleidoscelery, and an Ether Cylinder.

Finally, the powerful Disperse Bloodlust X gem reduces the aggro generated by arts by 45%. It'll take five Ultra Pure Gemstones, 30 Vollgull Masks, 30 Fleshy Blant Petal, 30 Antol Queen Compound Eyes, 30 Antol Queen Shells, 30 Ories Horns, and three Ether Cylinders.

Players will need a ton of Nopon Coins to make any of these gems. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is all about slaying foes to make the heroes even stronger.

