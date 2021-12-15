How to find the fog skull in Halo Infinite

The Fog Skull in Halo Infinite is one of twelve that players can collect around the Zeta Halo Ring in the campaign. Of all the other Skulls in Halo Infinite, the effect on the Fog Skull is fairly tame and will only change how effective the motion tracker in the campaign is.

Other skulls in Halo Infinite can make enemies far more difficult, with buffs such as increased health or rank that make fights more intense. Effects on the Fog Skull may be pretty easy to deal with, but finding the skull can be a headache when compared to the other collectibles in Halo Infinite.

Where to find the Fog Skull in the Halo Infinite Campaign

There are skulls located in most locations of the Zeta Halo Ring, which gives players a chance to find one in nearly every corner of Halo Infinite. For the Fog Skull, players won't need to wait long because the collectible is located in the first area of the game. With some finesse or early progress, players can get their hands on the Fog Skull in no time.

As soon as players complete the Outpost Tremonius quest in Halo Infinite, they will be able to search for and acquire the Fog Skull because of the early location. With the grappling hook used in the right hands, traversing the landscape is always possible and there will be no progress gates to work through.

To find the location, players should look just west of FOB Alpha, which is one of the earliest FOBs that can be taken over. Story wise, it may be easier to take this base after a couple of missions, but getting to it now is certainly possible. With FOB Alpha taken, players can head into the west mountains and travel along the edge. Eventually, they will come across a cave entrance that has enemies and a doll to mark the spot.

Moving past the cave to get the Fog Skull in Halo Infinite

Once players defeat the enemies and find the doll, they can look around and find some pillars with a hexagon shape. The pillars that players need to climb are on the left hand side and can be scaled by using the grapple shot equipment.

While the pillars may seem a bit hidden, there is ultimately a path that marks the way for players to find the Fog Skull. At the top of the pillars, the skull will be surrounded by all kinds of helmets, and players can claim their prize. Going forward, the Fog Skull can be activated to remove the motion tracker from Halo Infinite.

