How to find Frozen Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise players have been playing the new Sunbreak expansion to death after the long wait following its announcement. With all of the new content this DLC brings to the table, fans of the franchise do not want to miss out on their chance to give it a shot.

Of course, this expansion adds a lot to the title, including new armor sets, weapons, characters, and items. Like clockwork, new resources have also been added to the game so users can construct this new gear.

Given Rise's appeal to the Monster Hunter franchise newcomers, some of our newest hunters may need pointers on collecting these materials.

With the expansion to Monster Hunter Rise's base title, Sunbreak may be difficult for newcomers to the franchise to wrap their heads around. Luckily, grabbing some of the more highly-valued resources is a lot less complicated than it may sound. Especially the new Frozen Stiffbones resource.

Ways of collecting resources in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak added lots to the base game (Image via Capcom)

As many seasoned Monster Hunter veterans will know, there are tons of ways to collect resources in the franchise. Most commonly, highly-valued resources can be collected from sources like mining outcrops, looting them off of dead monsters, and foraging them from various points around the map.

The items found in a given area also depend heavily on the difficulty of the mission gamers leave on to find these resources. The collection of stationary resources like plants and bones is typically an afterthought when they are going after a dangerous beast, though they should still keep an eye out.

The few players wanting to go out of their way to collect less dangerous resources in mass can choose to go on an expedition. Heading on an expedition allows them to go freely collect resources and familiarize themselves with a new map without the looming threat of a terrifying beast attacking them.

Users wanting to collect the Frozen Stiffbone resource specifically will need to focus on the Frost Islands. This item can only be collected during Master rank quests and expeditions, so they must keep this in mind when beginning their hunt for this resource. But how can they find it?

Gamers can find various bone piles across the map. These are not just decorations, as they can be looted for items.

One item readers can find from these piles of old bones is the Frozen Stiffbone. Given the abundance of these collection points, they can quickly stock up on this resource.

While this item may be tricky for players to get their hands on, it is only required for one item. Those looking to complete the Khezu armor set only need to find one of these bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Users wanting an increase in thunder damage and wall-running can attain this armor.

With this in mind, they can rest easy, knowing that only one of these bones is required to complete the armor set. More specifically, only one Frozen Stiffbone is needed to craft the Khezu Helm X.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far