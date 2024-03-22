Knowing how to find Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2 is crucial for completing the first of many side quests the game throws your way. Right after your fight with the Dragon, You can find an NPC named Flora, who usually hangs around outside the Apothecary in Melve. This little girl will ask you to find Fruit Roborant for her, thus starting your hunt for this medical item.

Getting your hands on a Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2 is fairly easy, and we're here to show you the way.

Here's how to find Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2

Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easy to acquire (Image via Capcom)

You can easily find Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2. Listed below are all the methods to obtain one for yourself:

Buy one from an apothecary

Craft some using a combination of Dried Fruit and Greenwarish or Dried Fruit and Morningtide

To complete Flora's side quest, you should buy yourself a Fruit Roborant. Luckily for us, Flora is standing right outside an Apothecary store, so you can head in and buy a Fruit Roborant for 600 G. However, you might want to farm money in Dragon's Dogma 2 and buy a bunch of these for future use.

If you don't want to spend money, you should try to craft Fruit Roborants. You can even sell them for a pretty decent price.

How to craft Fruit Roborant in Dragon's Dogma 2

Fruit Roborant is a useful healing item (Image via Capcom || YouTube/Gamers Heroes)

As we mentioned above, you can make Fruit Roborant by using two different recipes: Dried Fruit + Greenwarish or Dried Fruit + Morningtide. Dried Fruit can be found almost anywhere in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2. As for Greenwarish and Morningtide, you can easily pick both of these plants from any forest area around the map.

Once you have your hands on all the required materials, all that's left is to combine them. To do so, head over to the Inventory menu and select the Combine tab. Now, navigate to recipes and find the one for Fruit Roborants. Now, you can make a bunch of these for personal use, or you can sell them to get some money on your hands.

That covers everything you need to know about finding a Fruit Roborant. You can also occasionally find some of these out in the wild, so always keep your eyes peeled.

