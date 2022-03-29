How to find and get turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tends to emulate real life as much as possible. This also means that money plays an important role in the game, just like in real life. There are various ways to acquire Bells, the in-game currency in New Horizons, and turnip trade is one of the most common methods players use to try their luck at earning a huge number of Bells quickly.

The turnip trade, or the Stalk Market in New Horizons, works when players obtain turnips on their island and then resell these turnips for a higher price to earn a profit. Here is how players can find and obtain turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players can buy turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons every Monday

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, turnips are essential since they allow players to participate in the Stalk Market. However, there are not many ways in which players can obtain turnips in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

New Horizons players can obtain turnips only by purchasing them from Daisy Mae, the traveling boar merchant. She carries a basket full of turnips on her head and visits every player's island on Monday each week. She announces the price of the turnips for the day, and players can choose to buy a certain number of turnips depending on the number of Bells they are willing to spend on them.

nadine @ducketron I like to buy like 99k worth of turnips from Daisy Mae just bcas I want her to be rich I like to buy like 99k worth of turnips from Daisy Mae just bcas I want her to be rich https://t.co/Gp4xkCXBPi

Alternatively, players can also buy turnips from other players' islands, depending on the price of turnips there. If the price of turnips is lower on a fellow New Horizons player's island, players can visit their island and buy turnips from them.

The aim with turnips is to sell them to Timmy and Tommy Nook at the highest possible price so that players can earn a huge profit from them. However, players must bear in mind that the Nook brothers announce the price that they will buy turnips for every day, and these prices keep fluctuating on a daily basis.

Therefore, they can only guess at the best possible price for them to sell their turnips. However, players should sell their turnips before Daisy Mae shows up on their island the next week. Otherwise, their turnips will be ruined.

Participating in the Stalk Market in New Horizons is quite a gamble, but it is also one of the quickest ways to earn Bells in the game. Hence, thousands of players participate in this event every week, often profiting from the same.

Edited by Danyal Arabi