How to find Gna and obtain the True Queen gold trophy in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has an extensive trophy list that you can acquire with more challenges and unique missions you complete in the game.

While some trophies will be reasonably easy to obtain, a few are somewhat challenging to complete. However, if you want to earn the Platinum Trophy, called The Bear and The Wolf, you will be required to get your hands on all 35 achievements the game offers, including the ones that can only be obtained post-game.

One of the most challenging achievements in Ragnarok is the True Queen, which is the gold trophy given to those who have defeated Gna. She is the Valkyrie queen and is considered by many to be the hardest optional boss fight in the game.

However, many in the community need help to find Gna in the game and beat her in combat. Today’s guide will cover how you can unlock the hardest fight in God of War Ragnarok and net yourself the True Queen gold trophy.

Finding Gna in God of War Ragnarok

Finding the Valkyrie Queen is easier said than done in God of War Ragnarok, as you will not be able to encounter her while you are progressing through the main narrative of the game. She is an optional boss who only unlocks after you finish the story and kick off the post-game content.

Hence, to be able to find Gna in the game, you will first be required to,

Finish the main narrative of God of War Ragnarok. This will take some time if you are enjoying the narrative, and as the title takes around 20-25 hours to beat the main game for an average player, that will approximately be the time it will take for you to reach the post-game content.

Once the post-game kicks off, you will be required to make your way to Muspelheim through the Crucible Mystic gateway. A new location will open up that was not present at first. The area is unlocked only after you have beaten the game once.

Upon making your way to the center of the Crucible, you will be required to look to the right from the Nornir Chest that will be present there. You will notice a path there leading to the camp containing the Notebook.

Upon interacting with the Notebook, Gna will appear before you and trigger the boss fight. You will be required to defeat her to obtain the Ture Queen gold trophy in the game.

Gna is by far the most brutal fight in God of Ragnarok, and it is for good reason that she is locked behind post-game progression and is not one of the many mandatory bosses in the game. Even on base difficulty, she will make quick work out of Kratos, and it is advised that you look to defeat her only after making out his and Atreus’ build.

So if you are looking to platinum God of War Ragnarok, you will need to encounter the most significant challenge that Santa Monica Studios will be throwing at you.

