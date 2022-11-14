How to obtain Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok

Crafting as well as upgrading weapons and gear are some of the core gameplay mechanics in God of War Ragnarok. This feature helps Kratos get far more powerful as the narrative progresses, allowing him to have a much easier time dealing with some of the hardest end-game enemies.

However, to upgrade his weapons, armor, or even the shield, you will need to collect a fair amount of resources and crafting materials.

While some materials are easy to come by, there are a few which are rare and can only be obtained through certain methods. Honed Metal is one such resource that takes a fair bit of grinding to obtain. This resource is used to level up shields at the Huldra Brothers’ workshop, making them one of the most valuable crafting materials in-game.

Today’s guide will go over some of the ways that players can acquire Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok.

Obtaining Honed Metal in God of War Ragnarok

As mentioned before, Honed Metal is one of the most important resources that you will be required to obtain for Kratos to get stronger in God of War Ragnarok. It’s one of the rarer resources in the title, but there are a few things you can do to obtain a fair amount of Honed Metal.

To do so, you will be required to:

Open all the chests around the Lake of Nine. Chests and coffins are some of the best sources of crafting materials in Ragnarok, and the chests around the Lake of Nine, in particular, have a lot of Honed Metal that you will be able to acquire. You will just be required to explore the area and solve that will lead you to more chests.

The next best way to acquire Honed Metal in the game will be to directly buy it from the Huldra Brothers themselves. However, to gain access to their shop, you will first be required to make a significant amount of progress in the God of War Ragnarok narrative. You will need to complete the “Creatures of Prophecy” Quest before you can buy materials from them.

While this is a reliable way of obtaining a good amount of Honed Metal in-game, it’s also the most expensive way to do so. Purchasing five units of Honed Metal will cost you 2500 Hacksilver. Hacksilver is the base in-game currency in Ragnarok, and there are multiple ways to acquire the currency.

You will be able to obtain honed Metal by defeating enemies as well. However, the drop rate is not all that consistent, and it will differ from enemy to enemy. One of the most reliable drops is from the Frost Phantom and other bosses in the game that have a much higher drop rate of this particular resource.

With Honed Metal able to upgrade the Guardian, Shatter Star, and Stone Wall Shield at the Forge, it’s important that you look for as much of this resource as possible as you continue to explore the vast dense world in God of War Ragnarok.

