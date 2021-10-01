How to find goats and cows in New World

Animals are a valuable resource in the recently released MMO New World.

Players won't get very far throughout Aeternum without encountering some very active wildlife. A variety of them are extremely dangerous, such as bears and wolves, while others are docile and harmless.

Goats and cows belong to the latter category. They can be harvested for resources, which are sometimes a requirement for quests in the game. There are a handful of settlements where goats and cows are located.

Where to find goats in New World

During the New World beta period, goats were extremely rare. However, after the full release, they have become much easier to locate. Having said that, players might still struggle to find them as they are coveted resources.

Everyone is constantly on the hunt for goats, so players might not be surprised to visit the locations given below and find nothing. They must leave and return with their fingers crossed, hoping more goats have spawned in that spot.

Goats can be located at:

Reekwater

Great Cleave

Bearclaw Pass (Rams)

Ebonscale Reach

Morning Dale

These animals will try to ram players, but won't do any damage.

Where to find cows in New World

Cows are much more common when compared to goats in New World. If players want cow's milk, they'll need to look for these animals in a few of the different farms across Aeternum.

There is a difference between wild cows and cows encountered within settlements. Only the latter will provide milk. However, if players are just trying to slaughter some cattle, they need not worry about the settlement aspect.

These animals can be located at:

Monarch's Bluff

First Light Village

Blightwood

Cows are completely harmless in New World. They will show no aggression whatsoever. Of course, they will be fearful if players show hostility toward them, but they will not retaliate.

