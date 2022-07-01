How to find Jungle Sub-Camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first massive expansion to the newest game in Capcom's iconic action RPG franchise. The new content includes a ton of throwbacks to classic encounters and areas fans will remember from the series' 18-year history.

Traveling around a new open-world area can be time-consuming, and finding the path can be difficult. Thankfully, the title places fast travel points in several key areas to make getting around quicker and easier.

However, players must put in a bit of work to find and build their fast travel points.

Where is the Jungle Sub-Camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak isn't exactly hiding the central hub of its new jungle map. It's the dead center of the map, located just north of the darkest area on the game's mini-map.

The best way to get to the camp's location is to head to the northern part of the map and approach the mountain. Heading south from the top of the map will reveal a helpful line through the forest.

The direct path will lead to the sheer face of a cliff, and users will see a line of yellow insects leading up the mountainside. They should take those bugs as a directional indicator and climb the mountain.

Using the gamer's mount to climb the mountain will land them in a cave before a burned-out bonfire. Unfortunately, they won't simply be able to set up camp once they get there and will have to set it up and defend it themselves.

Setting up Jungle Sub-Camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

After reaching the peak, players must head back to the Elgado Outpost and talk to Oboro. From him, they will be able to take on the quest that will build and activate the sub-camp.

Oboro will set users up with the Jungle Sub-Camp Security quest. All the latter have to do is head back to the jungle and hunt down eight Hermitaur.

These are crabs that are only slightly shorter than the gamer's character. Since this is Monster Hunter, they count as small monsters. They're known for burying themselves in the sand and leaping out to ambush players with their claws.

The easiest way to seek out eight of these crabs would be to take on an expedition to the jungle. Users may head to the beach and run around on the shore until they start popping out to attack. They can just slay these crabs, and the camp will be ready to build.

After slaying the crabs, gamers should head back to Oboro and turn in the request. They will be rewarded with a brief cutscene depicting the construction of the sub-camp.

To fast travel to the jungle sub-camp, they need to open the whole map, navigate to the new camp, and select it. Readers will now have access to an easy and convenient central Jungle area.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak allows players to build their own strongholds in the jungle. They can find the area and hunt down the crabs to establish an easy, fast travel point.

