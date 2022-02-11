How to find and kill the boss Rudric in Lost Ark

Lost Ark features incredibly hard bosses called “world bosses.” Unlike normal bosses you would encounter during a quest, these are server-wide events. Any player on the same channel can participate in defeating world bosses.

There is a world boss for every continent in Lost Ark. For example, the hulking, enormous Salt Giant is found of Yudia and Rovlen lives in the forests of West Luterra. But the first world boss you will encounter, before leaving the first continent, is Rudric.

Here’s how you can find Rudric in Lost Ark and take him down.

Lost Ark: Rudric can be found roaming in the Graveyard

On the continent of Rethramis, head to the Regria Monastery. Teleport or ride there on your mount. If you need any items, now is the time to gather them. To the east of the Regria Monastery is the Graveyard. Rudric will appear in the Graveyard, in the lower-left portion of that area. He's a tall, undead dark priest.

World bosses shouldn’t be engaged by one player and spawn every 30 minutes. They are far too strong, considering every world boss has 23 health bars. A better strategy is to bring along a diverse squad of classes. This should include tanks, damage-dealers, healers, and classes that can cast buffs.

Choosing an AOE class or bringing grenades is advised for defeating Rudric

Defeating Rudric is slightly more difficult than, say, the Salt Giant on the continent of Yudia. Rudric attacks with his scythe in a series of moves. He also casts dark magic that should be avoided, such as:

A normal attack

A charge attack

A fear mechanic

Summoning spirits

Normal attacks are largely unavoidable, but his charged scythe attack isn’t. It will appear as a red cone in front of him and takes less than two seconds to cast. Move outside the red zone or else it will launch you into the air.

The blue zone, indicating Rudric's fear spell (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Every now and then he will cast a fear spell, which charges in less than two seconds. The spell appears as a blue ring around Rudric. Tanks and melee classes should get close to Rudric. However, ranged classes should step outside the blue ring.

Lastly, Rudric will summon spirits throughout the fight. These shouldn't be ignored or else they will overwhelm you and your allies. The best strategies are using grenades or other forms of AOE damage.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan