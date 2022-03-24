How to find the Kokeshi Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo players will be tasked with finding numerous relics that can be traded to merchants in the game.

These relics might seem like nothing more than collectibles. However, some in-game merchants will offer players valuable rewards in exchange for the specific relic they request.

The Kokeshi Relic is one of the earliest ones that players will find as they travel through Tokyo.

How to collect the Kokeshi Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The location of the Kokeshi Relic is marked on the map here (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Ghostwire: Tokyo protagonist Akito Izuki will leave a hospital in the opening portion of the game. This happens right after he finds his sister following his accident.

The Kokeshi Relic is located right next to the hospital. It is fairly easy to find if players know where to look. However, players can completely miss it if they have no idea it is there.

Here are the steps that players can follow to snag the Kokeshi Relic:

Leave the hospital.

Take a right rather than following the main path to the city.

Near the building entrance is a white truck. Approach the truck and examine the boxes in the bed.

The Kokeshi Relic is located on top of one of the bottom boxes.

Grab the Kokeshi Relic from the back of the truck.

When players add the Kokeshi Relic to their inventory, they will see a description that reads:

"A type of cylindrical doll produced in the Tohoku region of Japan."

This entry will then be added to the database.

Players can find the Kokeshi Relic in the back of the truck next to the hospital (Image via Tango Gameworks)

After obtaining the Kokeshi Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo, players can hand it over to the Handicraft Nekomata. This merchant is located right next to the Shioryama Shrine.

Players can find him directly south of the hospital (where the Kokeshi Relic was found). The floating feline will then provide a decent amount of money in return.

The Handicraft Nekomata is one of several feline merchants in the game (Image via Tango Gameworks)

The Kokeshi Relic is worth 3,980 of in-game money when it is given to the Handicraft Nekomata. It is one of 11 relics that this merchant requests players to find.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh