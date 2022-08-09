How to find Krabble Shield Pincers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The world of Aionios has plenty to offer in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, including an extensive list of materials used in crafting and cooking, among other things. One such material is the Krabble Shield Pincer, a monster material utilized in gem crafting, and the Collectopaedia.

Krabble Shield Pincers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are on the rarer side as far as materials go, but they're still simple enough to find. Furthermore, players have some flexibility with acquiring the items, as they drop from more than one source.

However, one is much more reliable than the other in the long run, which lends itself to continuous farming.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Where to find Krabble Shield Pincer drops

The Forward Post Camp of the Aetia Region in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Obtaining Krabble Shield Pincers in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can come from two sources: The unique enemy Househunter Carly and her accompanying Krabble friends.

Both of these enemy types will drop the Krabble Pincers, but there are more Krabble in the area since Carly is a unique enemy. Fortunately, users can farm the group all the same, though they'll want to ensure they're at least at level 24 or above before attempting to do so.

Otherwise, the fight may be more trouble than it's ultimately worth.

Where to find Househunter Carly and the Krabbles

Skip Travel to the Forward Post Camp in the Aetia region. This location should be available fairly early on in the game. Once gamers have reached the camp, jump from the nearby ridge into the water. Straight ahead, there should be a few Materia Krabble and a cave entrance. Before heading inside, they can take down these Krabble for their potential Shield Pincer drops. When players reach the cave's end, they'll find Househunter Carly and even more of her Krabble allies.

Once users have found Carly and her Krabbles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, all they'll need to do is defeat them and reap the rewards. It should be kept in mind that Carly and the Krabbles are resistant to physical attacks, so it may be preferable to bring along Ether Arts to damage their targets effectively.

Gamers should focus on taking out the Krabble a little bit at a time so as not to be surrounded during the fight with Carly, which will make the strain on the party much more substantial unless they're particularly overleveled.

As with many farming spots in the popular RPG title, once users have emerged victorious and looted their foes, they can Skip Travel back to camp and rest to reset the area.

This will cause the enemies to respawn, and gamers can continue farming them for drops. Furthermore, they can directly interact with Househunter Carly's monster grave to initiate the fight once more as well.

Considering Carly is a unique foe with higher drop rates, it's ideal to defeat her as often as possible along with her Krabble protectors to maximize Shield Pincer drops.

