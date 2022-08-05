How to get Withered Kapiba Branches in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Crafting in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is considerably robust, and players will need to collect many miscellaneous items for various recipes on their journey.

One such miscellaneous item is the Withered Kapiba Branch, which can be used in varied gem recipes to enhance a player's characters.

Fortunately, Withered Kapiba Branches are fairly easy to find, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players can even get them early in the game.

Once players have reached the second chapter of the story, they should be able to encounter a creature called Kapiba and farm it for its branches quite easily.

Kabiba in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can easily be defeated if a player's character is at level 20 and above

The Igno Viaduct in the Fornis Region in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Once Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players have unlocked the Fornis Region in Chapter Two, finding Kapibas should be a fairly simple task. These rodent-like creatures should be comfortably beatable if players' characters are at level 20 or so.

In the southwest region of Fornis, players will find the Igno Viaduct area. This area is a prime location to spot Kapiba in the wild.

Steps players can follow to find and collect Withered Kapiba Branches

Once players have reached the Igno Viaduct, they should begin roaming the area. Kapiba are pretty common, so it won't take long to find them. If players are unsure as to what a Kapiba looks like, they should keep an eye out for small golden-furred rodents with branches jutting from their heads. Players must defeat the Kapiba, which should be fairly easy at level 20 or beyond, which players should have attained as they've progressed through the story. Standard Withered Kapiba Branches should drop from the creature once it's fallen. Once players have cleared the area of Kapiba, they can use the Skip Travel function to head back to a nearby landmark. Doing so allows the Kapiba to respawn. Players can then roam Igno Viaduct once more and farm the Kapiba to their heart's content.

This method is effective for collecting standard Withered Kapiba Branches, but getting the legendary version of the item will be more challenging in this early area. If players are searching for this rare variant, it's best to progress further into the story and take on Kapiba in later chapters and regions.

Players should keep in mind that this farming method can work for many natural creatures in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Simply defeating the creatures, looting them and using Skip Travel to refresh the area can lead players to accrue a ton of crafting resources. These items can be used not only for gem-crafting but also for food recipes or even for Collectopaedia Cards.

With this in mind, it never hurts to keep a few spare items around after a farming session in case players might need them at a later date or for a different purpose.

