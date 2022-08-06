How to find Lady Shrike in Hard West 2

Hard West 2 is a real-time strategy game that adds a fun supernatural edge to the classic cowboy tale. Players who enjoyed the 2015 original or its 2019 Switch release will be thrilled to see this entry in the bizarrely specific fantasy western RTS genre return.

Like most games in this subgenre, players can take on wanted posters and hunt down bounties. Some will be extremely easy to find, while others will take hours of searching. One of the most interesting battles in the game may seem impossible at first, but she'll reveal herself when the time is right.

Claiming the bounty for Lady Shrike in Hard West 2

One can grab tons of different bounties throughout Hard West 2, but the reward for Lady Shrike won't be claimed easily. Partially because she's tough to take down, but also because of when players get the poster.

They are free to take on Lady Shrike's bounty at the start of the game's second chapter. Typically, the bounty would come with a green waypoint to send the player in the right direction. Lady Shrike's doesn't have this helpful guide, so one will feel lost.

This is because Lady Shrike isn't available when the bounty is taken. Instead, players will come into conflict with her once the second chapter goes on.

They will be asked to get a cannon through an arrangement with Hartmann. Gin's old friend will send them on a number of brief hunts before he'll agree to hand it over. One of those challenges will see the player fight Lady Shrike.

Shrike is located in St. Jude's Parish, the town's church, where she's waiting for the player with a small army of allies. Lady Shrike and her Shadow Dancers will be a tough fight, but once they find her, it's just a matter of trial and error to take her down.

The battle against Lady Shrike in Hard West 2

Hard West 2 players will find that discovering Lady Shrike's location is only the first challenge when it comes to claiming her bounty. Once they reach the church, they have a tough gunfight ahead of them.

Like many of the early quests in the game, the battle against Lady Shrike also serves as a tutorial of sorts. Players are obliged to use Laughing Deer's Wild Run ability to take down Lady Shrike.

With that in mind, using Laughing deer efficiently and carefully is key to the fight with Lady Shrike. Shrike's enforcers include a couple of Wendigos, several gunmen and a Blackheart.

Shrike is well-guarded, and she'll take multiple attacks from Laughing Deer to bring her down. With that being said, bringing her down ends the battle. Consider sending Deer across the battlefield, bashing every enemy he encounters to get up close fast.

Hard West 2 is a tough game and its battles can really go on, so once players find Lady Shrike in St. Jude's, they should tuck in for a long and difficult shootout.

