How to find the lantern in TUNIC

Many items in TUNIC can help users along on their journey. Some can help with their offense or defense, but a few aid with other tasks.

The lantern is there to help gamers see in dark places within the world of TUNIC, namely to assist them in progressing through the Dark Tomb.

Obtaining the lantern in TUNIC

The lantern is a crucial item in-game. Though players can technically beat levels without it, having the ability to see will significantly improve their chance of success.

Users will be able to find the lantern in the Well. Once obtained, they can then begin to progress through the Dark Tomb and continue through the main storyline.

Reaching the Well in TUNIC

The first thing gamers are going to want to do to get the lantern is reach the Well. The item is obtained from the area "Under the Well," and they will need to go inside the Well to get it.

Players can find the Well once they walk past the cave that houses the Dark Tomb. They will want to continue over the bridge and defeat the enemies on the other side to reveal a path to enter the Well.

Under the Well, users can find the lantern

Gamers will find the lantern sitting in the corner, glowing next to a strange looking monolith (Image via TUNIC)

Players will need to make their way through the Well area until they reach the bottom right corner. Once in this room, they will discover a ladder that they must climb.

Users should then go through a dark room and follow the path outside and back inside the Well. Inside the purple room, they will see the light blue lantern sitting in the corner.

Gamers can now see in darkened areas

Once players have the lantern in hand, they will be able to see in the previously pitch-black areas they couldn't see in before. This will make traversing the Dark Tomb much easier now that they can see what they are doing.

Users should ensure they grab this lantern before attempting the Dark Tomb, as there is no reason they need to try to make it harder on themselves in the dark.

