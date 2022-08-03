How to find Large Flamii eggs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Large Flamii eggs are an easy resource to miss in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

These eggs have a variety of uses in the game. They can be used in a handful of Manana's cooking recipes. Players can also use them to craft certain items and upgrade Gems.

Large Flamii eggs come in two different forms: a common version and a rare version. Both require players to hunt down the Opulent Flamii birds seen flying around Aionios.

Each Opulent Flamii bird drops one or two Large Flamii eggs

A look at an Opulent Flamii bird in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 players can get their hands on Large Flamii eggs fairly easily if they know where to look.

Opulent Flamii creatures are common in the game. Since these creatures are around Level 3, they can be farmed without doing too much damage to the party or causing any delay in returning to a Colony/Rest Spot for healing.

The Opulent Flamii can be found near a watering hole at the start of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This is usually why players miss them; they never expect to find them so early in their playthrough.

The watering hole should have several large groups of Opulent Flamii birds for players to kill (Image via Nintendo)

Here's how to locate the creature and how to get some Large Flamii eggs:

Head south from Colony 9 in the Aetia region. Keep going until a body of water appears.

There should be several Opulent Flamii groups spread across the watering hole. Take them out in droves to acquire a multitude of Large Flamii eggs.

Since the creatures are at such a low level, the party should be able to dispatch them without any problems.

Nearly all of them will drop a Large Flamii egg, with a handful even providing two as a reward for their demise. A couple of laps around the watering hole should net players upwards of 20 eggs.

If all of the Opulent Flamii have been killed in the area, players can fast travel back to Colony 9. They can then walk back to the watering hole, and the creatures will respawn.

Uses of Large Flamii eggs in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A look at the Gem upgrade page in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Image via Nintendo)

With enough Large Flamii eggs available, players can go to a Rest Spot and put them to use.

First and foremost, players should focus on using them to upgrade their Gems. Gems augment the characters found in XC3 and make them much more powerful. A large majority of Gems use these eggs for upgrading, so take a look at the class requirements and dish them out accordingly.

Later, players can speak with Manana to use the Large Flamii eggs as cooking ingredients. Manana's recipes will provide various buffs and make the journey throughout Aionios a bit more enjoyable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far