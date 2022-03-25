How to find the Lion Mask Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is packed with weird and interesting things to do in the beautifully haunted city. Between defeating the Visitors with magical powers, players can take on weird special requests to earn some extra cash.

The game features an NPC vendor called the Handicraft Nekomata who will pay handsomely for many strange trinkets. One such relic is a painted lion mask which is well-hidden, but easy enough to find.

Finding the Lion Mask in Ghostwire: Tokyo

The Lion Mask Relic can actually be found very early in Ghostwire: Tokyo. It's sitting in a shed in the Akisawa Shinra area.

Early in the game, KK will show Akito his safehouse in the area. This is where Akito will first recover his bow. After leaving the safehouse, make a right and head down the back alley near the home.

Down this narrow path, on the western side of the building, players will find two small sheds they can open. The second one, further back from the apartment, contains the Lion Mask Relic.

What to do with the Lion Mask Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Once players have acquired the well-painted headgear, they'll have to bring it to the creature who wanted it. Each Relic carries a reward in currency, but getting several Relics will pay out more than just money.

The Lion Mask Relic pays out 4000 Meika as soon as players hand it in to the Handicraft Nekomata. This is actually one of the lower cash rewards for the treasures this little cat spirit desires, but players will want to get plenty of them.

For acquiring three treasures, the Nekomata will give the player three Katashiro. These paper dolls are among the most important items that Akito can carry in Ghostwire: Tokyo. They allow one to capture spirits and send them on their way from phone booths. This pays out a ton of XP to level up Akito's abilities.

Getting six, nine, or all eleven of the Nekomata's Relics for it grants pieces of a new outfit. Unlocking a baseball cap, jersey and matching pants gives the player a sports-focused look. Though the game is in first-person, skins are a big thing. Players are free to change the appearance of Akito and style him to their heart's content.

Ghostwire: Tokyo features plenty of other Nekomata who have their own lists of Relics to acquire. There's always another scavenger hunt to engage in for another fun reward in this game.

