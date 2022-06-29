How to find the Maewing in ARK: Survival Evolved

The Maewing is just one of several creatures that players can find and tame in ARK: Survival Evolved.

Much of the game revolves around hunting down and finding random creatures, taming them and using their abilities to survive the world of ARK.

Players can find a Maewing on three of the game's maps without the use of any mods. Lost Island, Fjordur and Genesis 2 all have areas where Maewings naturally spawn.

What is a Maewing in ARK: Survival Evolved?

The Maewing was first revealed for ARK: Survival Evolved in May 2021 (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Maewing is a bit of an abomination, but then again, so are a lot of the wildlife in Survival Evolved. The creature is considered a hybrid between a platypus and a flying squirrel.

It is a non-violent herbivore with incredible mobility, whether in the air or in aquatic regions. It can jump and glide with immense speed.

Maewings have a pouch that can be used to protect any babies.

The Maewing is unmistakable with its webbed feet and duck bill

Maewings are often found in grassy areas near water in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Those who want to add a Maewing to their arsenal of dinosaurs and other monstrosities can look for it on three different maps in ARK: Survival Evolved. Maewings are rather large, so they are hard to miss.

Here are the three maps they can be found on and where exactly they are located:

Lost Island : The grassy plains of Lost Island is typically where Maewings reside. They can often be found on the plains to the east, near swamps and rivers.

: The grassy plains of Lost Island is typically where Maewings reside. They can often be found on the plains to the east, near swamps and rivers. Fjordur : Fjordur is the latest map added to the game and hosts Maewings in its Redwoods Zone. This is to the northeast of the main realm and is noticeable by the mass of Redwood trees. Again, rivers are where they are most commonly seen. Beware of dangerous dinos when going here.

: Fjordur is the latest map added to the game and hosts Maewings in its Redwoods Zone. This is to the northeast of the main realm and is noticeable by the mass of Redwood trees. Again, rivers are where they are most commonly seen. Beware of dangerous dinos when going here. Genesis 2: Players can find Maewings just about anywhere in the Elden Zone of Genesis 2. Rivers, streams and lakes are where the creatures spend the majority of their time. Just head to the northeast quadrant to start looking.

Players will be able to tame Maewings after finding them in any of the above locations. The big furry creature is unmistakable with its webbed feet and duck bill.

How to tame a Maewing in ARK: Survival Evolved

Taming a Maewing isn't easy, but it is certainly rewarding (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once a player has come across a Maewing in ARK: Survival Evolved, taming it is the next step. A Maewing is a vital partner to have, considering their transportation and nursing skills.

These speedy creatures are hard to tame, though. They can fly through the air with ease and escape combat in the bodies of water they are often found in.

Maewings are a bit timid when they aren't tamed, so players should be cautious. There are two methods for taming them, but players will need to approach with care so they aren't startled.

The first method requires the following items:

Harpoon Launcher

Net Projectile

Crossbow

Tranquilizing Darts

Basic Kibble or Basic Veggies

Players can simply sneak up on the Maewing, fire the Net Projectile from the Harpoon Launcher and hit it with the darts until it is knocked out. From there, they can start the taming process.

The second method takes a bit longer but is less expensive in terms of the items needed. The required items are as follows:

3 Wooden Billboards

Rare Flower

Crossbow

Tranquilizing Darts

Basic Kibble or Basic Veggies

Players should put two of the billboards into a V shape and use the Rare Flower to lure the Maewing underneath them.

After the creature has been lured into the V, players should place the third billboard behind it and trap it. They can then knock it out like in the previous method and tame it.

The main difference between the two methods is the time-consumption and cost.

