How to find Mooncalves and obtain Mooncalf Fur in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy features a ton of content to indulge in. Activities range from learning spells, battling foes, crafting potion recipes, and tending to magical plants. One such feature that fans have been warming up to is Beast Care. That is right, players can tame and look after various monsters the Wizarding World series is known for.

From adorable Nifflers to intimidating Hippogriffs, there are over a dozen creatures to encounter. Additionally, there are about as many to tame in the Vivarium inside the Room of Requirement. Let's look at all things concerning the Mooncalves in Hogwarts Legacy.

Here's how to find and tame Mooncalves in Hogwarts Legacy

To start, Mooncalves are bluish-grey critters that resemble an alpaca. They are further distinguished by their large eyes and shy demeanor. As their name suggests, they are nocturnal creatures and can be spotted only after dark. During this period, they can be seen happily hopping around in the moonlight. On the other hand, they prefer to stay burrowed into their underground lairs during the day. Thankfully, Mooncalves are among the easiest creatures to find in Hogwarts Legacy.

They can be found in dedicated Mooncalf dens littered around the open-world map. Like hideouts of other beasts, they are indicated by a paw icon on the map. One such location is to the north of the Quidditch pitch. Players who visit during the day will be unable to find them. In this case, open the map and wait until nighttime. Once the game reloads, players should find the little beasts nearby.

To catch one, players must equip the Nab Sack into their Spell slot and use it when close enough to the creature. This will safely pull the Mooncalf in, and players can then return to their Vivarium inside the Room of Requirement to release it.

Those who do not have access to the Nab Sack will need to wait until the main mission, which is called "The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom."

This quest sees the house elf Deek show the protagonist the ropes on how to catch beasts. Thankfully, players will have to catch a Mooncalf as part of this mission, making it one of the earliest catchable monsters in the game. Players should note that many beasts have rare alternate colors, and Mooncalf is no exception. Rare Mooncalves are white in color with vibrant blue eyes.

How to get Mooncalf Fur in Hogwarts Legacy?

Interestingly, there is more to beast-taming than just caring for them. Players can feed and groom their tamed beasts and play with them using toys. Doing so periodically will reward players with resources, usually material from the beast. Mooncalves provide 5 Mooncalf fur, which can be invested into upgrades for gear. This can be done at the Loom, which allows for applying various handy Traits onto the player's equipment.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S. PS4 and XB1 versions will launch on April 4, 2023, and the Nintendo Switch rendition will arrive on July 25, 2023.

