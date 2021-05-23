How to find the Moonpool in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero players are interested in knowing how to find the Moonpool in game so they can add it to their base.

The Moonpool is an absolutely critical addition to any player's base, especially if they desire further exploration in Subnautica. Its basic function is to act as a dock for storing and charging vehicles like the Seatruck.

In order to construct the Moonpool, Subnautica: Below Zero players are first required to earn its blueprint by scanning the correct building.

Requirements to unlock the Moonpool in Subnautica: Below Zero

Before unlocking the Moonpool, Subnautica players will need to dive 140 meters deep to find its Data Box. Thankfully, players don't have to locate multiple fragments to gain the Moonpool's blueprint.

The necessary Data Box is located within the Koppa Mining Site. Initially, players should head towards the Delta Docking Station. The station is near an island, so once it pops up, players should venture to the right of the landform while circling close around the edge of the island.

One must continue around the base of the island until they come to a massive drop/cliff edge underwater. Now is the time to dive, approximately 140 meters below, until the doors of the Koppa Mining Site come into view.

Players can reach the entrance of using the Seatruck, but they have to leave their vehicle behind there. The good news is that the Data Box is not too far inside the mine's doorway. Simply head to the right and follow alongthe wall of the mine until a bunch of crates appear. The Data Box for Moonpool will be sitting right next to them.

Subnautica: Below Zero players require the use of the Moonpool for various reasons. It not only allows one to dock/recharge vehicles, but also acts as the only room where the Vehicle Upgrade Console can be placed.

Additionally, it allows players access to the water via two ladders. With the Moonpool installed, exiting the Seabase while not in a vehicle no longer requires the use of a hatch.

For such a useful item, the Moonpool is not terribly difficult to locate in the game. Fortunately, there aren't many damage-dealing creatures on the way to the mine.

