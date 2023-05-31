HoYoverse’s newest turn-based RPG, Honkai Star Rail, features a multitude of activities to perform during the game’s campaign. These activities range from simple daily missions to campaign-related endgame quests that reward players with both Stellar Jades and EXP points.

One such series of quests involves the Stargazer Navailia within the campaign's second half. Players venturing into this region will come across multiple treasure chests locked behind battles of wit and strength in this region. Read on to learn the location of each chest in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Minor spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow. Discretion may be advisable.

A total of 11 treasure chests can be found within the Stargazer Navalia of Honkai Star Rail

The location of the treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail (Image via YouTube/Mobile Game)

This area is accessible shortly after the chase for Kafka in the Xianzhou Luofu. A total of 11 chests can be found here, with one drop locked to a Warp Trotter. The area is very complex in its design and may be rather difficult to navigate.

For easy reference, a detailed breakdown of the location of each treasure chest is given below:

Chest #1 : Head right and descend the stairs immediately after you enter the region. A singular treasure chest can be found here.

: Head right and descend the stairs immediately after you enter the region. A singular treasure chest can be found here. Chest #2 : Use the elevator to head down and enter the passageway between a pair of containers. A treasure chest can be found beside a white-colored obstruction.

: Use the elevator to head down and enter the passageway between a pair of containers. A treasure chest can be found beside a white-colored obstruction. Chest #3 : Head forward, but turn to your immediate left, right past the stairs, to find another chest.

: Head forward, but turn to your immediate left, right past the stairs, to find another chest. Chest #4 : Move past the Space Anchor to find the fourth treasure chest of the Stargazer Navalia.

: Move past the Space Anchor to find the fourth treasure chest of the Stargazer Navalia. Chest #5 : Head directly down into the next region to find the fifth treasure chest, hidden near the cargo.

: Head directly down into the next region to find the fifth treasure chest, hidden near the cargo. Chest #6 : Head to the next Space Anchor. Interact with the Controller to unlock the pathway to the treasure chest.

: Head to the next Space Anchor. Interact with the Controller to unlock the pathway to the treasure chest. Chest #7 : This particular treasure is locked behind a Warp Trotter. Quickly pass the stairs and open the door to attack the Trotter before it escapes.

: This particular treasure is locked behind a Warp Trotter. Quickly pass the stairs and open the door to attack the Trotter before it escapes. Chest #8 : Next, unlock the doors by interacting with the mechanism in the area to reveal another treasure chest.

: Next, unlock the doors by interacting with the mechanism in the area to reveal another treasure chest. Chest #9 : Make your way to the left of the map, and head down the stairs. A treasure chest can be found hidden within this region.

: Make your way to the left of the map, and head down the stairs. A treasure chest can be found hidden within this region. Chest #10 : Instead of heading straight back into the prior path, make your way left once more and prepare to be ambushed by a bunch of enemies. Defeat all foes to unlock the chest.

: Instead of heading straight back into the prior path, make your way left once more and prepare to be ambushed by a bunch of enemies. Defeat all foes to unlock the chest. Chest #11: The final chest is found after interacting with the terminal in this region. Use it to move the red block hindering your path to the treasure chest.

After unlocking all 11 treasure chests, players will be tasked with unlocking a series of 13 more bonus treasure chests in Honkai Star Rail. These chests are unlockable only after facing a series of additional trials and puzzles in this region.

Location of the bonus 13 chests in the Stargazer Navalia of Honkai Star Rail

Players will have to head back to the Astral Cottage teleportation zone to begin their search for the 13 new chests. The locations of each chest are detailed below:

Bonus Chest #1 : Head behind the teleportation zone and find a Navigation Compass. Solve it to unlock the first treasure chest.

: Head behind the teleportation zone and find a Navigation Compass. Solve it to unlock the first treasure chest. Bonus Chest #2 : Head to the second floor of the map, marked with an icon of two crossed swords. Engage with the Formidable Foe to unlock this chest.

: Head to the second floor of the map, marked with an icon of two crossed swords. Engage with the Formidable Foe to unlock this chest. Bonus Chest #3 : Interact with the Hexanexus puzzle in the region to unlock the third chest.

: Interact with the Hexanexus puzzle in the region to unlock the third chest. Bonus Chest #4 : Defeat the Formidable Foe within the region to unlock another treasure chest.

: Defeat the Formidable Foe within the region to unlock another treasure chest. Bonus Chest #5 : Interact with the lone Courier Cycrane to begin the chase. Follow the machine and deal with all foes blocking your path to find the fifth treasure chest at the delivery spot.

: Interact with the lone Courier Cycrane to begin the chase. Follow the machine and deal with all foes blocking your path to find the fifth treasure chest at the delivery spot. Bonus Chest #6 : Interact with a Navigation Compass to unlock this chest.

: Interact with a Navigation Compass to unlock this chest. Bonus Chest #7 : Complete the Hexanexus puzzle to unlock the seventh chest.

: Complete the Hexanexus puzzle to unlock the seventh chest. Bonus Chest #8 : This particular chest is found at the region's center, trapped between the containers. Interact with each of the terminals and simply move the boxes left to unlock the path to the treasure chest. Make sure to move the boxes back right to leave the place.

: This particular chest is found at the region's center, trapped between the containers. Interact with each of the terminals and simply move the boxes left to unlock the path to the treasure chest. Make sure to move the boxes back right to leave the place. Bonus Chest #9 : Defeat the Formidable Foe to unlock the chest.

: Defeat the Formidable Foe to unlock the chest. Bonus Chest #10 : Follow yet another Courier Cycrane to its destination and unlock the tenth chest.

: Follow yet another Courier Cycrane to its destination and unlock the tenth chest. Bonus Chest #11 : Solve the rather simple Navigation puzzle to unlock this chest.

: Solve the rather simple Navigation puzzle to unlock this chest. Bonus Chest #12 : Solve the other nearby Navigation puzzle to unlock another treasure chest.

: Solve the other nearby Navigation puzzle to unlock another treasure chest. Bonus Chest #13: The final chest is found within the north section of the map and is locked behind a Hexanexus trial.

A total of 24 chests can be found within the Stargazer Navalia in Honkai Star Rail, offering a great deal of EXP, Stellar Jade, and miscellaneous materials.

