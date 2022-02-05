How to find Oxidizers in Dying Light 2

With how easy it can be to get overwhelmed by zombies in Dying Light 2, explosives are a great tool and Oxidizers are an essential ingredient for players looking to craft these explosives.

While no spot is guaranteed to possess Oxidizers, Dying Light 2 offers three valuable loot sources, which allow players the opportunity to collect Oxidizers, among other crafting materials and even gear. The three sources are Forsaken Stores, merchants, and Evacuation Convoys.

Dying Light 2: locations to find oxidizers

Merchants are obviously the easiest of the three options. However, there's no guarantee that they will have Oxidizers (nor are the other options), but it’s still worth a check just in case they do have a few.

Evacuation Convoys come packed with goodies such as gear, crafting parts, and items. That includes Oxidizers. Be prepared though; Evacuation Convoys are remnants of those who attempted to leave when the outbreak reached the surrounding city. Zombies and patrols are present. You will also need to use your lockpick skill.

Lastly, there are Forsaken Stores. The last thing you want to do though, is head into Forsaken Stores during the day; wait until nighttime. Even then, using stealth is ideal with how packed these places can get. Unlike Evacuation Convoys, only crafting parts are rewarded for clearing a Forsaken Store.

It’s worth noting the most important skill, other than lockpicking and stealth, in this situation is Survivor Sense. When using it, nearby crafting supplies are highlighted with a blue hue. This makes it incredibly easy to pinpoint oxidizers in Dying Light 2. It's also recommended that players invest in Medic and Ranger gear to improve their Survivor Sense.

Just like batteries, Oxidizers aren’t an abundant resource, and players will have to search high and low to find them. Unfortunately, the hunt for oxidizers puts the player directly in harm’s way. That means you will have to face off against both zombies and humans in order to acquire the rare resource.

Edited by Adam Dickson