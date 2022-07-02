How to find Pearl Glosshide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Pearl Glosshide is one of many materials like Large Herbivore Bones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that hunters use to upgrade weapons and armor. Of course, like any monster-related material, it needs to be harvested out in the field from monsters.

Not only is Pearl Glosshide necessary for upgrades and crafting, it is also a required material to complete the Combo Wizardry request from Phino the Sailor. The other item needed is the Jyuratodus Shards.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak fans will be chasing strange-looking, alabaster-skinned monsters called Khezu. Weirdly enough, it’s classified as a flying Wyvern. If players hope to add Pearl Glosshide to their inventory, they should focus on playing the 2-star Master Rank quest, The Alabaster Devourer.

Farm Pearl Glosshide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the Alabaster Devourer quest

The Alabaster Devourer will put Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players in the path of the Khezu. There are multiple ways to obtain Pearl Glosshide from the Khezu, though the chances vary between each method. Here are the drop rates for Pearl Glosshide:

Target reward chance : 16%

: 16% Capture reward chance : 15%

: 15% Broken part reward chance : 100% (by attacking the Khezu’s legs)

: 100% (by attacking the Khezu’s legs) Carve reward chance : 37% (by carving the Khezu’s body)

: 37% (by carving the Khezu’s body) Dropped material reward chance: 50%

The most effective strategy is attacking the Khezu’s legs since it guarantees that players will obtain Pearl Glosshide this way; more importantly, it will not kill the Khezu. This means there will be more opportunities to obtain Pearl Glosshide from other methods in the same quest, dropping as a reward and from carving the Khezu’s body.

If players are extra lucky, they could quite possibly walk away with a nice supply of Pearl Glosshide just from a single playthrough of the Alabaster Devourer Master Rank quest. Considering it has a high chance of presenting itself as a drop or carve reward, on top of being a broken part reward, players could obtain up to three Pearl Glosshides in a single run.

How to effectively defeat Khezu for The Alabaster Devourer Master Rank quest

The Khezu is certainly a threatening creature. Its ability to cause Paralysis in hunters should be avoided at all costs. Having an effective strategy is ideal.

The Khezu’s biggest weakness is Slashing and Fire damage; Blunt damage works, too, but its legs take additional damage from Slash-based weapons like a sword & shield. Players should make it a point to attack the Khezu’s legs in order to get a guaranteed Pearl Glosshide. Afterward, when all the possible Pearl Glosshide is obtained, they can finish it off with Fire attacks.

A few tips on fighting the Khezu in Sunbreak:

The Khezu climbs walls; Wiredash can knock it down.

Its electric-based attacks cause Paralysis.

Don’t use Sonic Bombs, Meat, or Flash Bombs because they’re ineffective.

Pitfall Traps, Shock Traps, and Dung Bombs are very effective.

Use the Earplugs skill.

Keep combos short.

The Khezu in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can quickly defeat a hunter if the Khezu manages to stun its target.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far