How to find the Prison Cell key in Sea of Thieves

Clearing a Sea Fort in Sea of Thieves will allow players to find a variety of rooms to be searched. One of those rooms is a jail cell and obtaining the key to that jail cell requires some serious effort. The likes of the Store Room and the Treasury will have their keys dropped by the defeated Captain.

The Prison Cell key must be obtained by besting another enemy, however. The Phantom Jailor that fights alongside the Captain and other hostiles will drop the Prison Cell key.

How to obtain the Prison Cell key in Sea of Thieves

The Phantom Jailor is one of the trickiest enemies to defeat in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Forts of the Forgotten is the current event available in Sea of Thieves. When it ends, there may be another method to find it. However, for now, players are guaranteed to find a Prison Cell Key after defeating a Phantom Jailor.

There are instances where the Prison Cell door will already be opened, but this may be considered a glitch. Under regular circumstances, here is how to get the Prison Cell key to unlock the cell door:

Sail to an active Sea Fort

Begin an assault on the Sea Fort

Defeat the various Phantoms that try to defend the Sea Fort

Continue fighting as the Phantom Jailor and Fort's Captain join the battle

Watch for the Jailor's ability to teleport away and its hard-hitting lunge attack

Defeat each wave of enemies and search the Phantom Jailor when finished

Pick up the Prison Cell key

After following these steps, players can use the Prison Cell key to open the jail cell door and free the prisoners kept within. These prisoners may seem familiar as they are from the Golden Sands Outpost.

A player prepares to unlock the cell door with the Prison Cell key (Image via Rare)

On the floor of the cell is also an Enchantment Vessel. It can be picked up and delivered to Belle. That's all there is to do when it comes to finding the Prison Cell key and using it to open the jail cell door.

This is a task that can be completed with an entire crew of pirates. It does not have to be done solo and can, in fact, be done much easier and quicker with the help of a few combat-ready allies.

