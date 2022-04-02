How to find Quigley’s Lantern Room in Weird West

Weird West provides a dark fantasy twist to the Old West aesthetic, letting players explore cowboy tropes with magic mixed in. The game sees its players take on five different roles over a long and complex storyline.

In the second chapter, The Pigman, players will have to dig through a room at an old brothel to seek out clues. They will have to seek out the establishment and then do some searching once they get there.

This area is central to both a main story quest and a side quest. The primary quest is crucial and can't be ignored. It involves searching for clues in the player's old quarters.

The side quest can be ignored, it won't have a larger effect on the game world. It will, however, payout some healthy reputation and provide a fun challenge for the skilled player. Play the sneaky approach or blast through the crowd, this mission works either way.

Quigley's Lantern Room in Weird West

WolfEye Studios - Weird West @WolfEyeGames



OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass!

weirdwest.com Welcome to the Weird West...OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass! Welcome to the Weird West...OUT NOW on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass!weirdwest.com https://t.co/Q8nRKJhgZd

Quigley's Lantern Room is located to the west of Cedar Flats in Weird West. Players should be told of the establishment first, then find their way there with the necessary passphrase.

Players in the role of Cl'erns Qui'g will have to approach the front door worker and use the phrase "creature comfort" to enter. Finding the place should be a simple act of following the map.

The marked objective is actually the specific room in which the game wants the player to search. Finding Quigley's Lantern Room is the first part of the mission, but there's much more to it.

Exploring the Lantern Room in Weird West

Bad Robot @bad_robot Congratulations to WolfEye on their launch of Weird West! Bad Robot Games collaborated with WolfEye as an early investor and creative consultant. Join us in celebrating this release by diving into the mysterious world of Weird West. For more information: bit.ly/3J0RYAh Congratulations to WolfEye on their launch of Weird West! Bad Robot Games collaborated with WolfEye as an early investor and creative consultant. Join us in celebrating this release by diving into the mysterious world of Weird West. For more information: bit.ly/3J0RYAh https://t.co/ZNjNvZgoUN

This outing will require some stealth while controlling the monstrous Pigman. Players can't be noticed while searching through their old place of rest but will need to look through a lot to find what they need.

Find the marked parlor room and the attached bedroom, search through both to find the local treasures. Guards will be roving, so hiding behind bedposts and tables will be a necessity.

There's a rolling desk next to the bed, it contains a Golden Ace of Spades and a small note. The latter is the important item that completes the quest. After that is in the inventory, players are free to sneak out the way they came in.

Weird West's questline will rapidly become darker and stranger as it goes on. Taking over the Pigman is just the beginning of this bizarre adventure.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul