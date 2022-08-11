How to find Renamon in Digimon Survive

Renamon first appeared in Digimon Tamers and can be recruited to the battle party in Digimon Survive. There are many creatures that can be added to the team, but a lot of them require searching and negotiating. Most Digimon must be fought in battle and then convinced to come along for the journey.

Players will see Renamon early on in Digimon Survive, but the agile fox-like monster will not be able to join the party until later. The creature can be recruited through both Shadow Battles and Free Battles.

Where to locate Renamon in Digimon Survive

A look at Renamon's description page in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

Renamon is one of the very first Digimon seen in the game. An opening battle takes place where players control Renamon and Gabumon in a fight against a shadowy individual. While protecting Haru and Miyuki, players must try their best to defeat the figure. This acts as the game's tutorial, but the aforementioned Digimon does not join the party afterward.

In Part 5, when the party enters the sewers, players will encounter Renamon a second time. But once again, the fox is not available to recruit; players will have to wait until Part 9 to be able to do that.

When players reach Part 9 of the main story, they can try to find Renamon and add it to the team. Here's how to do so:

Players can battle Renamon in Shadow Battles or Free Battles.

In Shadow Battles, players explore areas in first-person perspective and use the camera phone to scan them.

If they interact with any shadowy distortion, either an item will be given, or a Digimon will appear.

Renamon is just one of many potential Shadow Battle Digimon that may appear, so keep trying if it isn't spotted immediately.

Free Battles work the same way but are randomized encounters one can come upon while roaming the map and don't involve any special methods as Shadow Battles do.

If Renamon does appear, players can choose to battle it instead of running away. During the battle, players can opt to speak with Renamon to try and get it to join their team.

How to recruit Renamon

Choose the right answer to increase the satisfaction bar in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

In the battle against Renamon in Digimon Survive, players can choose the Talk option rather than the Attack option. This starts a conversation where the Digimon will ask the player three questions.

Those questions can be any of the following, so choose the relevant answer to increase the chances of recruiting Renamon:

Q: Is wanting quiet time to yourself such a crime?

Q: How do clouds in the sky look to you?

A: Makes you think, huh?

Q: I’d like to avoid a pointless battle, if possible…

A: Get ready.

Q: If your friend was off causing trouble, how would you deal with it?

A: I'd scold them.

Q: Looking at innocent monsters really puts your heart at ease, doesn’t it?

A: What a gentle soul!

Q: Sometimes, you should act on emotion instead of logic, don’t you think?

A: That sounds dangerous.

Q: What would you do if someone told you an idea you believed in was incorrect?

A: I'd be embarrassed.

If the answers given are the right ones, that means the question portion will be successful. Players can then choose to receive an item from Renamon or try to recruit it. The attempt to befriend it does have a chance of failing, so try again if that happens.

