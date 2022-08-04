Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Cyclonemon

Befriending in Digimon Survive is an intriguing gameplay mechanic that allows players to recruit the many digital monsters in the game.

Each digital monster exhibits its own personality and set of abilities that set it apart from the others.

Building strong bonds and understanding each digital monster's personality is key to evolving them into their most powerful forms. The game allows players to befriend almost any monster they come across. However, some monsters can only be befriended after they are defeated in battle.

The befriending process is fairly straightforward and remains the same for most digital monsters, barring a few special ones like Fangmon, Dokugomon and Arukenimon.

This article takes a look at one of the most powerful Digimons that appear early in the game, Cyclonemon, its potential encounter locations and how players can successfully befriend it.

Cyclonemon makes for a great addition to a player's team in Digimon Survive

Players will encounter Cyclonemon very early in Digimon Survive. However, they can only befriend the monster after unlocking the Free Battle mode in Part 6 of the game.

The monster is as intimidating as it is powerful. This is established early on, with Takuma and Agumon needing to work very hard to defeat the digital monster.

Cyclonemon frequently appears in the Free Battle zones of Digimon Survive, allowing players ample opportunity to befriend it. Although befriending the monster is fairly straightforward, players might struggle a bit due to its conflicting personality, which is hard to predict.

Although Cyclonemon appears to be an arrogant monster with no regard for humans, it still holds a lot of respect for the player's character.

To befriend the Dragon-type Digimon, players should try to convince it that they are on the same level and can trust each other without needing to overpower one another.

Here's a handy guide to all the conversation points and appropriate responses players can use to successfully befriend Cyclonemon:

Inferior creature, surrender and you may yet live!: Like I'd believe that!

Like I'd believe that! Those whose positions waver from little more than words do not amount to much: I respect your spirit!

I respect your spirit! It's hard to believe there are monsters out there that coexist with humans...: We need servants!

We need servants! What would you say is your favorite expression?: Survival of fittest.

Survival of fittest. Supreme beings can't be understood by others. But that doesn't mean I'm lonely or anything: I get it. Me too.

I get it. Me too. Do you like the moon? The sight of a full moon is so heartwarming, don't you think?: Reminds you of you?

Reminds you of you? Some things in this world cannot be overturned... Do you know of what I speak?: You mean power?

Where to find Cyclonemon in Digimon Survive

Players will encounter Cyclonemon in Chapter 3 while confronting Arukenimon. However, as mentioned earlier, they can only befriend the monster after unlocking the Free Battle mode at the start of Part 6.

Digimon Survive is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

