How to find Rusty Iron key to save Scaredy-Cat in Genshin Impact

New secrets are being revealed daily in Genshin Impact 4.2, as the new location has more to offer than many expected. With eight World Quests to look out for within the Erinnyes Forest, one specific quest requires players to rescue a 'Scaredy-Cat.' The quest chain is called 'Free Verse,' available east of the Opera Epiclese.

Thankfully, you do not have to complete any pre-requisite steps to get this quest to appear in your open world. Simply spawn on the teleport waypoint east of Opera Epiclese, near a small dock, and look for a little girl named Penny.

The quest involves several steps both on the overworld and underwater, with the final reward being 40 Primogems, Adventurer EXP, and a few more materials.

All the steps in the 'Free Verse' quest of Genshin Impact 4.2

As mentioned, the 'Free Verse' World Quest involves Penny and a few of her friends. The whole objective here is to interact with Penny's friends and save a few of them. Here are all the steps that need completion in the "Free Verse" World Quest:

Listen to Don Quijano and Nana.

Talk to Penny.

Go underwater and see the children.

Tell Penny about the situation.

Discuss the situation with Don Quijano.

Follow the children.

Save the troublemaker.

Save Bighead.

Capture Lil' Rascal.

Save Scaredy-Cat.

Return to Penny's side.

Enter the wave.

Talk to Penny.

Once all the aforementioned steps are completed, you will receive 40 Primogems, three Mystic Enhancement Ores, 33000 Mora, and two Hero's Wit.

Rusty Iron Key location guide to save the Scaredy-Cat in Genshin Impact

The tenth step of the quest will ask players to save a "Scaredy-cat" trapped behind bars in a broken ship underwater. While the exact location will be marked on the map, it is best to have the underwater waypoint of the Morte Region unlocked. The image below should provide a clear idea of the location.

Swim towards the poor trapped being, and interact to find that you have the rusted key missing from your inventory. Hence, swim to your right from the cage and make your way to the treasure hoarder camp just at the coast near the broken ship. Defeat everyone and then look for a small wooden box just beside the cooking pot.

Investigate to obtain the Rusted Iron Key, and head back to the cage to free the "Scaredy-cat."

Alternate way to save the "Scaredy-cat" in Genshin Impact's Free Verse World Quest

Aside from acquiring the Rusted Iron Key, there is another way to save the "Scaredy-cat." Instead of going to the surface and fighting the Treasure Hoarders, you can swing to your left and look for a breakable stone structure attached to the ship's body. The image below should provide a clearer idea of how to go about it.

Use the underwater attack on the nearby Cryo barrels and open a path. Simply swim inside and save the "Scaredy-cat."