How to find sage in New World

Sage is one of the dozen wild herb ingredients that players can find as they search around the map of New World. Anyone who is interested in crafting, namely through cooking, won't want to skip the important herb.

Many herbs, such as mint, require players to go searching for harvesting nodes in Aeternum. Sage and all of the other herbs are found in herb plants, rather than as standalone nodes. That means players won't find anything called a "sage plant." Instead, all plant ingredients found in the wild are available in the herb plant nodes.

When searching for sage, players need to harvest herb plants and hope that one of them comes up as sage. There's no guaranteed way to harvest sage every single time, but only certain areas of the map will contain sage at all. In total, there are typically only about three or four regions that contain a given herb ingredient.

As long as players head to the right regions, there's always a chance of finding sage in New World, and some spots will be better than others.

Which locations contain sage in New World?

As mentioned, players may be able to find sage in one location and not another. That is because each ingredient is located within select regions and they are part of a small pool of possibilities in each herb plant.

In order to pinpoint sage, New World players should pay attention to three regions in particular. Players can start with Everfall, after which they can make their way to Reekwater or Brightwood. Each of these locations has the potential for sage, but they are not all the same.

Everfall is the best starting point because the area has more herb plant spawns than the other two options. This results in more opportunities to find sage when harvesting the resource nodes. Heading to the western side of the region is a good call, but if the space has too many farmers, the overall landscape will still work.

Of course, Reekwater and Brightwood are still viable regions for sage, but they have less spawns for herb plants. Regardless of the region, players will still need to have the correct harvesting tool which happens to be a sickle. Level requirements are not taken into account when harvesting.

When enough sage has been found, cooks in New World can begin to move on to even more advanced recipes.

