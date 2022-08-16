How to find Sea Urchins in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy finally hitting the western world, more players have the chance to experience its wide and open map. One of the many benefits that come with these recent open-world titles is the variety of things that players can collect. Whether they are for crafting or just looking for neat items to find, players can always stay occupied.

One of the many different uses for items in the game is cooking. This is a staple mechanic found in a lot of RPGs these days and is usually used as a way to give players a temporary buff to a stat.

Games that have this feature typically fill their worlds with tons of tasty things for the player to collect and eat, and Sea Urchin is one such item in Tower of Fantasy. While being a creature commonly caught and consumed in the real world, these spiky devils make an appearance in Tower of Fantasy as well for players to hunt, cook, and eat. But where can players expect to find these creatures? More importantly, what can they be used for?

Finding and catching Sea Urchins in Tower of Fantasy

One of Tower of Fantasy's many cooking stations (Image via FreeMMOStation/YouTube)

Players just beginning their journey will be unable to get their hands on this variety of seafood. This is because Sea Urchins do not appear in the starting region of Astra. Rather, these creatures can be found in every other coastal region of the game. They can always be found on beaches and shorelines.

However, as can be expected with any resource in an MMORPG, there are some areas that have an increased chance of yielding these tasty little morsels for players to collect. So where should players begin their hunt for Sea Urchins?

Once the player leaves Astra, they will be sent to the mainland in the region of Banges. This is where players can begin their hunt for these little spiky sea creatures in Tower of Fantasy. Players will want to navigate to the western coast of the region. It is here that Sea Urchins have a noticeably higher chance of spawning.

Another region in Tower of Fantasy that has a large number of Sea Urchins is the Crown region. Given the abundance of rivers in this area and its coastal location, the region is rich with all sorts of seafood. The easternmost portion of the Crown region will yield the highest number of Sea Urchins.

Now that players have their own stash of Urchins, they can begin to use them. These creatures are ingredients used for a variety of dishes, but most players opt to eat them on their own. Sea Urchins grant the player +2 Satiety, which is the stat that determines the hunger of the player's character.

This stat is important to monitor as it determines the health regeneration of the player after a successful battle. Given how important this stat is, having a sufficient number of Sea Urchins can be a lifesaver for players looking to partake in challenging battles.

Edited by Siddharth Satish