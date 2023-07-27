Remnant 2 features plenty of gameplay refinements and upgrades over the original. One of the several things players can do within the game is solve puzzles in exchange for lucrative rewards. One such secret puzzle rewards them with the Blooming Heart, an incredibly powerful Relic with healing capabilities. This particular Relic is found within the Bell Tower of The Expanding Glade.

Curious readers can learn more about the puzzle and the relic below.

Note: Spoilers for Remnant 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Blooming Heart relic is locked behind a puzzle within the Bell Tower of Remnant 2

To gain access to the Blooming Heart relic, players must first travel to “The Expanding Glade” in the world map of Remnant 2. From here, head to the ruined Bell Tower and proceed as follows:

The entrance with the pressure-sensitive floor (Image via Gunfire Games)

1) Head up the stairs to find an entrance with a pressure-sensitive floor mechanism.

2) Step onto the platform to trigger its movement and hop off it as soon as it begins to move.

The stone blocks reveal a set of symbols (Image via Gunfire Games)

3) Stone blocks will rise through the section, revealing a set of four symbols. Keep the order and design of these symbols in mind, as they will be needed later. Due to the randomly generated nature of Remnant 2, this puzzle section will be different for every player.

4) Next, head back to the base and immediately run through the wall.

Inside the hidden room, with the central puzzle (Image via Gunfire Games)

5) After passing through the wall, you will be transported into a secret section with a curious mechanism at the center.

Interact with the puzzle to unlock the vault (Image via Gunfire Games)

6) Interact with the mechanism. Arrange the symbols as they were shown in the pressure-sensitive mechanism above, from top to bottom. Rotate and confirm each section of the puzzle.

7) Hit the “Activate Plinth” button to unlock the massive vault door.

Grab the relic from the altar to end the quest (Image via Gunfire Games)

8) Head through the vault and interact with the ominous altar to grab your prize.

9) Leave the way you came in to return to the game.

What does the Blooming Heart do in Remnant 2?

The Blooming Heart is a healing item, which is rather difficult to find. Once procured, it can be used to heal about 35 percent of your maximum HP over a time period of five seconds. Additionally, using this item will also generate three orbs that heal you up to 35 percent of your maximum HP. The orbs last for a total of 20 seconds and can be replenished by recasting the Blooming Heart relic.