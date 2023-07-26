How to get the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 features an exciting range of weapons and Archetypes. In addition to completing the main quest through a series of missions, you can engage in various extra activities to obtain special guns. Among these special firearms is the Pulse Rifle, obtainable after completing a series of activities. Given its unparalleled precision and the ability to fire quick three-round bursts, the effort invested in unlocking the Pulse Rifle is highly worthwhile.

This firearm is designed exclusively for the Engineer Archetype, so if you have chosen this particular Archetype, you will gain immediate access to the Pulse Rifle. However, if you opt for a different Archetype, you must follow certain steps to unlock the gun.

What are the steps to unlock the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2

Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To acquire the Pulse Rifle in Remnant 2, you must first obtain two key items: the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II. These items are crucial for unlocking a room in the Abyssal Rift situated in the Nerud region. Once the door is unlocked using these keys, you will be rewarded with the Pulse Rifle.

Keep in mind that certain scenarios in Remnant 2 are randomly generated and vary across regions. The entire process of obtaining the Pulse Rifle is specifically tied to the Nerud region, and the weapon can potentially spawn in the Abyssal Rift. Remnant 2 provides an option to reroll the game at any time, offering you a chance to try your luck in obtaining special items.

If two slots are occupied, reroll the game in the Nerud region (Image via Gearbox Software)

Follow these steps before unlocking the Pulse Rifle:

Begin by heading to the Neurd Region from Ward 13.

Locate the Ascension Spire, a Tower situated in the Abyssal Rift within the Nerud region.

Once inside the tower, head towards the left side to find a broken path leading to the lower section.

Jump down below the broken path to reach a room containing a lift.

Step into the lift, which will take you to the lower section of the tower, where you'll encounter a room with purple-glowing machines.

Within this room, there will be three slots; verify that only two of these slots are empty.

If you find that two slots are occupied, it's essential to reroll the game, as the Pulse Rifle will not spawn without these two empty slots.

Once you've confirmed the presence of two empty slots, follow these instructions to unlock the Pulse Rifle:

Obtain the Decorum Cipher

Keep going until you reach a small checkpoint area (Image via Gearbox Software)

Head to the Terminus Station dungeon.

Continue until you reach a small checkpoint area with wires nearby.

Crouch and proceed to the next area.

Spot a ladder and climb up, moving straight without taking any turns.

Enter a room with open space, and perform a jump to reach it.

Inside the room, you'll find the Atom Smasher weapon and your first key, the Decorum Cipher.

Obtain the Memory Core II

Descend through the broken fence and turn left to proceed (Image via Gearbox Software)

Navigate to the Dormant N'erudian Facility dungeon located in the Nerud region.

Head towards the location indicated in the image provided.

Upon arrival, you'll notice a broken fence. Descend through it and turn left to proceed.

Continue onward until you reach an area with a lift.

Step onto the lift and go up. From there, continue moving forward until you arrive at a room containing various machines.

In this room, you will acquire the Biome Control Glyph.

Now, make your steps back to the starting point of the Dormant N'erudian Facility.

Once you've returned, use the Biome Control Glyph to unlock a door.

Upon unlocking the door, you will gain access to the room where you can obtain the second key item, Memory Core II.

Obtain the Pulse Rifle

Make your way toward the room containing the machines (Image via Gearbox Software)

Return to the Abyssal Rift and proceed to the Ascension Spire.

From there, take a left and make your way toward the room containing the machines emitting a purple glow.

Insert the Decorum Cipher and the Memory Core II into their respective empty slots.

This action will grant you access to the previously blocked room. Once inside, pick up the Pulse Rifle gun.

In Remnant 2, the selection of weapons holds significant importance, particularly due to the presence of powerful bosses and demonic entities, which heightens the challenge of battles. The Pulse Rifle is for those who prefer an intense and hard-hitting combat experience, as its remarkable accuracy and rapid rate of fire ensure highly effective performance in these standoffs.