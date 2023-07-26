How to get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2?

The Plasma Cutter Long Gun is one of many hidden secrets in Remnant 2. This unique piece of gear works very much like a Trace Rifle, where shooting an entire magazine will deal sustained damage on a single target. It is useful for clearing trash mobs and elites as well, given that it is upgraded with materials.

The following article lists everything you need to do to get the Plasma Cutter Long Gun. Before starting, note that there is one main item you will need within the location of N'Eurd. This item includes the Navigator Helmet, found in the second Overworld of N'Eurd.

Plasma Cutter's firing mode makes it powerful against single targets, especially bosses and elites. However, AOE weapons such as Enigma and Nebula still stand on top for clearing multiple trash mobs in minimal time.

Easy steps to get the Plasma Cutter Long Gun in Remnant 2

The following points provide a summary of every step required to get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2:

Unlock the second Overworld in N'Eurd, with two possibilities being The Eon Vault or the Timeless Horizon.

Find the Extraction Hub location within the second Overworld, and look for an industrial structure with sirens going off.

Keep an ear out for loud thumping sounds, which come from two extractors near the World Stone.

Head underneath one of the extractors to look for a small hole in the ground.

Go down and explore the region until you get the Navigator helmet.

Equip the helmet and look for an alien crash ship in the same Overworld.

Enter the crash ship, let the door scan you, and pick up the Plasma Cutter from the newly-opened room.

Mentioned below are the steps required to acquire the Plasma Cutter Long Gun in detail.

Step 1:

Hole underneath the Extractor (Image via Remnant 2)

Within the second Overworld of N'Eurd, look for a World Stone of the Extraction Hub. If you hear alarms going off in the distance with loud thumping noises, you should know you are on the right track. Head to one of the extractors and carefully inspect if there is a small hole in the middle of the ground.

Make your way by crouching underneath the extractor, and drop down the hole.

Step 2:

Navigator helmet (Image via Remnant 2)

Once you have dropped down, you can explore the area and kill anything that moves. However, look for an enemy that stands still to get the Navigator helmet to drop. This is essential to acquire the Plasma Cutter. Equip it and head back to the Overworld to look for an alien crash ship.

Step 3:

Alien crash ship (Image via Remnant 2)

Once you find the crash site, enter and make your way to a door scanner. Make sure to have the Navigator helmet equipped for the door to open. Simply walk in and pick up the Plasma Cutter Long Gun.