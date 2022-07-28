How to find the secret lab in Stray

Stray is a charming adventure game that puts the player in the role of a wandering cat in a futuristic sci-fi world. There are countless little activities that this cat can get up to and endless ways to interact with the world around it.

The primary gameplay loop involves finding and solving puzzles with random materials that players find lying around. The game features action and chase sequences, but most of the progress is accomplished through trades and transfers. Cats are known for their senses, and players will need to keep their eyes open to find the secrets.

One such secret is the "Secret Lab" hidden in Seamus' apartment. Here's how players can find it.

Doc's Secret Lab in Stray

Nebraska Humane Cats @NHSCats



Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz We're teaching these kittens how to turn on a PlayStation so they can play Stray, the new cat adventure game from @HKdevblog and @A_i! 🎮Wanna play with them? Donate $5 to the shelter and you'll be entered to win a code for the game! Donate here: bit.ly/3Rz2nsz https://t.co/BFLZJCxslX

Stray players will need to solve many puzzles to make their way through the secrets of this high-tech world. One of the most complicated series of hidden clues comes in Chapter 6, when the cat needs to find Doc's secret lab.

After setting up the transceiver, Momo will send the cat to Seamus' apartment, where he seems to remember Doc had hidden a laboratory. Once there, the cat can get to work finding the lab and its hidden tech.

The lab is in Seamus' apartment, and he's sleeping on the couch, but he offers no assistance in finding it. Players can show him the notebook from Chapter 4, but he doesn't have any further information.

Hop up to the desk to get to eye level with a couple of framed photographs on the wall. The first one is on the right side of the desk, and it depicts two robots shaking hands. Knocking it down will reveal a message that B-12 will translate, meaning "Time will tell."

From there, knock down the picture of the yellow robot on the left side. The framed photo hides a digipad that operates a hidden door to the secret lab.

Players must use the clues behind the photo to find the code. It refers to the four clocks on the wall. Read these unusual timepieces to get the four-digit code for the keypad.

Enter 2511 into the keypad to open the wall to the secret lab. With that done, the cat has access to the secret lab.

What will players find in the lab in Stray?

G4F Records @G4F_Records



Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs



Album on Spotify - #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out!Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrsAlbum on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… #MusicDiscovery Today #Stray by @HKdevblog and @A_i is out! Yann Van Der Cruyssen (previously on Seasons after Fall🦊) composed the soundtrack and all sound atmosphere of the game! Congrats! Can't wait to hear some purrs😺Album on Spotify - open.spotify.com/album/5F0wtZDe… https://t.co/ilJqZOyn1s

Stray players are sent to the hidden lab looking for a weapon, but that's not what they'll find within it. Instead, the cat will discover the next step in finding that weapon to combat the Zurk threat.

Once inside the tiny lab, players should scale the desk and the shelves in the darkened room. Push over the box on top of that shelf to get the prize inside and continue the cat's journey.

In the box, players will find a broken tracker they could use to follow Doc. Players must take the tracker to Elliot and pull off a series of trades and transfers to get it fixed.

Stray is a charming little puzzle game that requires players to keep an eye on their surroundings. Just head to Seamus' apartment, knock down the pictures and follow the clues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far